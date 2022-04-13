Recipe Swap: Snack on a batch of Soft Pretzel Bites

I find there are few things better than a soft pretzel for a snack. (Or for a meal, if you eat enough of them! But you totally shouldn't do that. Probably. But maybe in moderation? I volunteer as tribute to test the theory.)

Anyway, I was recently flipping through a cookbook and saw a recipe for soft pretzels. I had all the ingredients, so I thought, “Why not?”

Tastiest decision ever.

The recipe called for making eight regular-size knots – the kind you probably first think of when you hear “pretzel.” They turned out great, but I like my snacks bite-sized, if possible. With a few tweaks to the recipe a couple weeks later, I had a dish full of delicious pretzel bites complete with a shiny skin and soft interior. I mixed things up with a variety of toppings so not every bite was the same.

These would be great for a party, or just to have on hand when you need a savory pick-me-up. You can put some of the cooled bites into air-tight bags and freeze for later. After being defrosted and reheated in a toaster oven, they are as good as fresh.

I asked my social media followers a few weeks ago what their go-to dip was for soft pretzels. Though I'm a fan of plain yellow mustard myself (on just about anything, really), the responses I got were almost all some version of a cheese sauce. I compromised with a Mustard Beer Cheese dip, but you could go any direction. Try ranch dressing, marinara or horseradish cream sauce for something different.

Soft Pretzel Bites

Makes about 45.

31/2 cups flour

1 tablespoon salt

11/2 cups warm water

21/2 teaspoons active dry yeast

1 tablespoon sugar

Course salt, poppy seeds, sesame seeds or everything bagel seasoning for sprinkling

Water bath:

1 gallon water

1 tablespoon baking soda

Egg wash:

1 egg

1 tablespoon water

In a large bowl, mix the flour and salt. Set aside.

Combine warm water, yeast and sugar in a separate bowl and let sit 5 minutes.

Add the flour mixture to the yeast mixture and stir with a wooden spoon until it starts to form a shaggy dough. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until a smooth ball forms, about 4 minutes. If your dough is too wet, add a little more flour; if too dry, sprinkle on some water.

Coat the inside of a large bowl with cooking spray. Place the dough inside, and cover. Let the dough rise for 1 hour.

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Divide the dough into 8 equal pieces. On a lightly floured surface, roll each piece into a rope about 14 inches long. Cut each rope into 8 pieces. Roll each piece between your hands to form a ball and place them on one of the baking sheets.

In a large pot, combine the water and baking soda for the water bath and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Create a draining station by setting a cooling rack over a kitchen towel on your counter.

Working in batches, boil the dough balls for 3 minutes. Stir the pot occasionally so the entire surface of each ball gets time in the water (this is what creates the tough exterior). The balls will about double in size, so make sure you don't crowd the pot. Remove each batch with a slotted spoon or mesh strainer to the draining station so they can dry off while you boil the next batch. As they dry, you can move them to one of the baking sheets, leaving a couple inches between each ball.

Make the egg wash by whisking the egg and water. Brush over the top of each boiled ball. Sprinkle with your toppings.

Bake about 25 minutes, or until the pretzel bites are golden brown. Let cool slightly before serving.

– Adapted from “Bread” by Mother Earth News (edited by Karen K. Will; 2015)

Mustard Beer Cheese

1 tablespoon butter

11/2 tablespoons flour

1/4 cup milk

6 tablespoons beer (not too dark)

3/4 teaspoon dry English mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

6 ounces shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (about 11/2 cups)

Salt and pepper to taste

In a pot over medium-low heat, melt the butter. Add flour and stir about two minutes.

Whisk in milk and beer, leaving as few lumps as possible. Increase heat to medium and bring to a simmer.

Stir in mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper.

Add cheese in 1/2 cup increments, waiting until it is completely melted before adding another portion.

Transfer to a bowl and serve.

