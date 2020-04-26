Pandemic can't put damper on pizza night

It's the most popular carryout and delivery option out there, and one of America's favorite dining out options overall. Pizza is king.

I have had my fill lately, and I am sure most of you have upped your deliveries since the stay-at-home order went into effect.

Where you get that pizza is a decision based on many variables.

• What does it cost?

• Who can get it here fastest – or at all given the way some places are blown away by the sudden boost in business.

• What kind do I want?

Here's a little help with some of those questions.

To my door

When it comes to delivery, your choices are sometimes limited by who actually delivers in your area.

For me, delivery is a mark of my laziness and simply giving up on having anything better. So, my choices are usually unimpressive.

When I do put some time into ordering delivery, I usually pick Raimondo's, 2608 W. State Blvd. It is one of my favorite pizza places, period, so having it delivered is wonderful.

Raimondo's is keeping its normal hours for delivery and carryout – 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day except Sunday, which is 4 to 10 p.m.

While owners Frank and Cindy Raimondo remain home and safe, the restaurant is in the hands of their daughters Gina Raimondo and Alye Clark. Frank only comes in once in a while late after everyone is gone to do paperwork and such, Gina said.

In order to minimize contact, Raimondo's is now allowing carryout orders to be paid in advance via credit card. This lets customers simply come in and pick up their pies.

“This place has grown over the years, but this is a lot busier than we have ever been,” Gina said, adding that the family feels blessed to be doing well while so many other restaurants are struggling to survive the pandemic.

“We are doing mostly delivery but find that when the wait for it is over an hour, people are still coming in to pick up.”

The orders have also expanded, she said.

“We are seeing a lot more sides and appetizers going out the door.”

Be sure to get the jalapeño poppers as your side because they are tremendous.

As far as the delivery chains go, Marco's has always been a favorite – I love the super-crispy thin crust – and Domino's was frequented before it disappeared in my neck of the woods for a few years. Now that it is back, I still never choose it because the habit was broken. This just goes to show how little thought sometimes goes into delivery orders.

Jet's is one of the newer kids on my block, and I do enjoy its Detroit-style deep-dish. And, of course, Pizza Hut is often called because of its meat-lovers pan pizza that is a staple for me.

One place I never order from is Papa John's. When Papa first came on the scene, I was working at a factory while in college and every Friday payday we would order a ton of it and gorge away. I got burnt out quickly and haven't been fond of it since.

I don't find much difference in the chain delivery options and usually make my choice based on what coupons I have, who is running the best deal or who has the craziest new concoction – a stuffed crust or a weird topping combo.

Pickin' pickups

When you are the one going to get the pizza, you likely take more time to decide on where you are going and might go a little out of your way for it.

I often go to Riverbend Pizza, 7410 St. Joe Road. This little place has a unique variety of pies and are made by some fun and unique folks.

The hours are limited for the time being, however – 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday – and cash is the only tender taken.

The standard pies are great – the Everything is loaded with veggie toppings as well as meat – but the odd ones, like the Golden Lion with its nacho cheese sauce in place of red sauce, are also pretty tasty.

Riverbend closed for a short time right after the stay-at-home order came out, just to sort of regroup and also so sisters Marisa Sickles and Lexie Demetroff, who run the store for their now-retired parents, Alex and Denise Demetroff, could deal with the recent death of their grandmother.

“When the governor first put the shelter-in-place order into effect, we felt it was important for us and our staff to take some time to regroup and get our heads wrapped around what was happening and come up with a game plan on how we would conduct business from that point forward during this pandemic,” Lexie said.

“We also had to ensure that our staff's feelings about this situation were being heard and recognized.”

The limited days and hours were done more out of necessity than fear of contact.

“It was mainly so that we can recover weekly due to the limitations on food products available and get our orders together from our main distributors,” Marisa said. “The supply and demand aren't matching up. ... We struggle to find supplies we need for the restaurant. When you can't find any lettuce, neither can we.”

But, like the Raimondos, Marisa and Lexie feel fortunate they are as busy as they are with waits of more than an hour for customers.

“We came back out of both necessity and obligation – to the business, to the staff, to our customers and to each other,” Lexie said. “We do appreciate all that they have done for us to ensure we can make it through this.

“The Fort Wayne community has definitely showed up for us.”

Marisa echoed those sentiments.

“We have been extremely busy, but it has been great for us, honestly,” she said. “And people were very happy to accommodate our changes.”

If I am downtown at work, Big Apple Pizza, 1130 N. Wells St., is often my first carryout choice, and you can bet one of the pies I order will be a white or something with ricotta added.

I also advise, if money is not a concern, to just get way more pizza from Big Apple than you need because you can wrap the leftovers in foil by the piece and freeze them. They come out quite nice later with just a little time in a hot oven.

Big Apple, which does mostly carryout business, has kept its regular hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Of course, if I want something thick and hearty instead of thin and floppy, I am going to Oley's, 1427 Coliseum Blvd.

The best way to enjoy Oley's is via one of the double-crust masterpieces. With a bottom crust topped with a layer of cheese, another layer of crust, then sauce, more cheese and toppings, you need at least three ingredients to temper all of that cheese.

But the Oley's Special with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers olives and onions is the best way to go, trust me.

Oley's thin-crust pizza, which has the same great crust as the stuffed pies with its yeast-heavy flavor, is good, don't get me wrong, but I am not messing with thin crust here.

The last pickup place I prefer is not for its pizza, though it is enjoyable. I simply love the breadsticks at any of the four Clara's Pizza King stores in Allen County.

Thin and toasty, slathered with butter and dusted with dill – which no other place I have been to, sadly, tries – I just have to have them once in a while.

Do it yourself

If you do not want anyone handling your food right now, there is nothing wrong with going frozen.

I am not too proud to admit we have regular frozen pizza nights at my house. I am also not too proud to tell you cheaper is better when it comes to frozen pies.

If I am going to spend $10 or more on a frozen pizza, I might as well get takeout or delivery.

The best cheap frozen pies are Tombstone – end of story. The tangy sauce is king.

Red Baron is OK in a pinch and Freschetta is fine, but only if it is on sale. DiGiorno is nowhere near as good as delivery like the commercials claim, I don't know who they think they are kidding.

I also have a special place in my heart for Stouffer's French bread pizzas and buy them occasionally simply because my dear late grandmother always stocked up on them in case one of the grandkids visited.

And, finally, there is no better time than now to make homemade pizza with the family. Frozen or fresh dough can be found at most supermarkets, and even the good ol' Chef Boyardee kits can be a fun throwback project to help bring everyone together.

Ryan DuVall is a restaurant critic for The Journal Gazette. The Journal Gazette pays for all meals. Email him at rduvall@jg.net; call at 461-8130. DuVall's past reviews can be found at www.journalgazette. net. You can follow him on Twitter @DiningOutDuVall.