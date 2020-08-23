Summer tastes good as ever

It has been a different kind of summer to say the least, but for me, the foods I usually associate with summer were not off limits this year.

Sure, I did not go to as many restaurants as I normally would given the COVID-19 pandemic, but I got out enough and am getting out even more now.

Looking back, it was a tasty time regardless of the virus.

Farm fresh

Nothing screams summer to me more than fresh sweet corn and tomatoes. The latter are just now starting to hit their peak, and I fear I may be out of luck as my plants look very sad these days. There is one tomato showing life, but it is going to be a down year for me yet again.

When it comes to the corn, my trips home to the family farm were not happening this summer, so I had to get my fix elsewhere. And the best place in the Fort Wayne area to get sweet corn is one of Aunt Gena's stands.

Scattered all around the area, these honor-system carts have the sweetest corn around. I have yet to not get good corn from them, and I love how picking each ear from the cart and leaving my money takes me back in time to the place my mom used to buy fresh farm eggs.

It also helps having nearby farmer friends like Kyle and Kelly Keuhnert of Roanoke, who gifted me a bag full of some great farm-fresh corn recently and are promising another batch soon.

I also have plenty of green beans, as those plants I tended are churning them out just fine. But I love my tomatoes way more than my green beans, so my excitement is tempered.

Scream for it

Ice cream is a year-round staple for my family, but our trips out for it happen more often when the weather is warm.

We were, however, faced with a concern this year as our favorite ice cream spot – the Grabill Dairy Sweet – was under new ownership, leaving us with worries and wonders.

Well, to our relief, not only is the Dairy Sweet still our favorite place, it is as good as ever.

New owner Trisha Gillhouse gave the place a sprucing-up with teal and white paint inside and out. New booths were installed – though they have peach tops that do not match that teal well – and the menu was altered just a little so our favorites remained.

The ice cream also went through an overhaul as premium hard-dip flavors from the Chocolate Shoppe in Wisconsin and Flavor Burst soft serve was added to the menu, along with the staple vanilla, chocolate and red raspberry regular soft serve.

I love the new hard-dipped ice cream, with the Zanzibar Dark Chocolate and the Sticks and Stones – chocolate ice cream packed with cookie dough, salted caramel and chocolate-covered pretzels – being my favorites.

The food is still decent if not dazzling, with standard fast-food-style burgers, a nice little tenderloin, Coney dogs and all sorts of fried snacks such as cheese curds and pickle chips.

The best thing on the menu has not changed, and it is still the most impressive version anywhere in the area. Once dubbed The Titanic by the previous owners, the banana splits at Dairy Sweet are enormous. Three giant piles of vanilla ice cream are ladled traditionally with strawberry, chocolate and pineapple toppings – though twists and variations can be requested without an issue – and garnished with whipped cream and crushed nuts.

Al fresco fun

When it comes to dining outside, the options have never been better – thanks in most part to this pandemic, which forced some places to make the move to patios whether they wanted to or not.

Fort Wayne has plenty of nice options, but the place that I fell in love with most this year was The Patio Pizza & BBQ in Roanoke. This little gem was opened in June of last year by Jay and Jodie Geiger, who also run the Village Inn. They renovated what was once the Rusty Pan Pizza, adding a patio – which is dog-friendly – incorporating a smoker and installing four garage doors that make it an open concept where you can sit “outside” while inside so the sun doesn't beat down on you.

As if the pandemic shutdown wasn't enough, a smoker fire idled the restaurant for two weeks in May, just after the governor allowed inside dining to resume. But things are back to normal – well, our new normal, at least – and the place is churning out tasty and unique pizzas such as the Brisket Chili Dog pie or the Smoked Chicken Chipotle.

And if things progress in the right direction in the near future, the Geigers hope the patio will have live entertainment, which will boost its festive setting even more.

The pizza I had at The Patio was one of many great outdoor meals I enjoyed this summer. My first post-pandemic social couples outing was also quite fun thanks to it happening at one of the city's best outdoor dining venues, Three Rivers Distilling Company, 224 E. Wallace Ave.

The Distilling Company has a similar open concept as The Patio but on a much grander and upscale scale. You really don't even consider dining inside unless you find yourself switching tables a couple of times trying to avoid the sun in your eyes at dusk like we did that evening. Even then, you are better just waiting for the sun to go down and staying on the patio, because the wait is made much better by the dazzling cocktails and memorable food the folks there churn out.

Other great outdoor venues I have hit this summer:

The Deck, 305 E. Superior St. – Don Hall's wonderful riverside eatery is always busy, with good reason. There is no better place to soak up Fort Wayne's essence.

Black Canyon, 1509 W. Dupont Road – This north-side restaurant has a really cool patio that features modern furnishings with rustic touches with its centerpiece being a big, gorgeous Spanish-style fireplace.

El Azteca, 535 E. State Blvd. – Watching the traffic roll by on State Boulevard while sipping on a fabulous margarita and eating some old-school Mexican is never a bad idea.

Magic Wand, Churubusco – Another legendary ice cream spot with a great tenderloin and burgers that are worth the trip, an impromptu cruise-in with a few fellow Scout owners in June was perfect. Though there were plenty of tables to sit at, we found our tailgates worked best and enjoyed each other's company at a safe distance for the first time in a long time that evening.

Ryan DuVall is a restaurant critic for The Journal Gazette. The Journal Gazette pays for all meals. Email him at rduvall@jg.net. DuVall's past reviews can be found at www.journalgazette.net. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @DiningOutDuVall.