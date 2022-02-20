Dining Out restaurant review: Blueberry Pancake House

Given it opened in May 2020 right as the world changed because of COVID-19 and given it was taking over a space that had already been home to two failed breakfast spots, I paid little attention to Blueberry Pancake House II at first.

Well, nearly two years and a pandemic later, this place was bustling when I finally visited. And it didn't take long for me to realize why it not only bucked the trend in this location, but why it was also able to survive and thrive when so many more established places could not during the COVID struggles.

Blueberry did have a track record to back it up when it opened. The first Blueberry Pancake House has been a hit in Monroeville going on six years. I loved it when I reviewed it in 2016, but I knew I would not be a regular given it was so far out of the way.

I will be a regular at the Georgetown store. Nothing has changed about the space since it changed names – nothing has changed twice, actually, as the first venture's wagon wheels and discount store framed artwork hanging on the walls are really the only décor worth noting. But the vibe is much different and the service was not just excellent, but the staff – this is a family-run place which likely explains this – was so welcoming and eager to offer suggestions and just have real conversations with the customers.

I was particularly impressed that one morning two servers were left to handle more than 30 customers and did so wonderfully. I only ran out of coffee one time during my visits and it was only for a couple of minutes before a refill arrived with an apology that really wasn't necessary.

One suggestion made every time I visited was to have the New York Strip and eggs for breakfast. I was leery that this was just a ploy to sell a breakfast that was a little pricier than the rest, but it ended up being a fine choice.

The steak was seasoned nicely and cooked to the perfect temperature. It also exceeded my expectations, which were not high given it was not a steakhouse, in terms of quality. With a side of crispy fried potatoes – I asked for them that way and was obliged – and three over-easy eggs also cooked properly, I was very happy.

Speaking of eggs, I received three because even though the menu said it came with two, Blueberry gives customers a little surprise of an extra egg with every order.

So, I got three eggs instead of two with my Two-by-Four combo, which also included potatoes, two strips of bacon, two sausage links and two pancakes. For a dollar more I was able to upgrade to blueberry pancakes – I mean, that is the name of the place – and that investment was well worth it. They were big and fluffy, and packed with fresh, juicy blueberries that popped with each bite. The regular pancakes were spot-on, too.

The sausage was fine, and the bacon, though a bit thin, was nicely rendered to be just crisp enough. I added a side of whole-hog sausage to my breakfast during another visit and though I normally always suggest getting the whole-hog when offered, Blueberry Pancake House's was very heavily seasoned and was quite salty. When slathered with egg yolk or combined with a bite of pancakes, it was not as noticeable.

There was another great upgrade I made to my Two-by-Four by accident. The pancakes were accompanied by warm syrup and a few little packs of margarine, but I prefer real butter and asked if I could have some. A minute later, my server returned with a side plate topped with three big slices of butter from a large block they use in the kitchen. It was the only butter they had and it was brilliant. I took those thin slices of butter that were reminiscent of cheese singles and pancaked them between my pancakes. I was in buttery, blueberry heaven and I hope they never get butter packets.

During a lunchtime visit, I again sought advice from the staff on a good choice. The menu here mimics the original and also includes dinners even though the pancake house closes at 2 p.m. The original in Monroeville stays open until 8 p.m. for four days each week. Some of those dinners are available during lunch hours, however.

My server first suggested the New York strip, of course, but then steered me toward the Chicken Philly, which hit the right note on that day so I gave it a whirl.

I started lunch with a cup of clam chowder and wished I hadn't. This super thick soup was pasty, pale and tasted like it was full of uncooked flour. I found a couple of specks of clam, but no celery or carrot or anything else other than potatoes. There was no clam flavor infused into its base, it was not seasoned at all and would not have even been a good potato soup much less a chowder.

And, sadly, the sandwich did not erase the disappointment of the soup. Served on ciabatta bread, the chicken, peppers, mushrooms and onions inside this sandwich had the opposite problem of the soup as they were very salty. The vegetables were also finely diced – the same they use for omelettes – and were therefore lost. Julienned peppers and onions would have been much better and I am guessing the sweetness of the bigger caramelized onion pieces would have helped tame the salt.

The menu description said mozzarella cheese was on the Philly, but mine had a bicolored cheese blend, and a large portion of that cheese – and the other fillings – were badly charred on one side, which did not make things better. The wedge fries, which were also highly recommended by my server, were OK but nothing special and not worth touting.

But I am still touting Blueberry Pancake House II as a fine choice ... for breakfast at least. It lives up to its name with those yummy fruit-filled pancakes and the exceptional service are enough to warrant visiting on a regular basis.

Restaurant: Blueberry Pancake House

Address: 6736 E. State Blvd.

Phone: 748-0732

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Cuisine: American/breakfast

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Alcohol: None

Credit cards: Yes

Kid-friendly: Yes

Menu: 2x4 breakfast ($7.59), New York strip & eggs ($11.99), soup ($1.89 cup; $2.39 bowl), Chicken Philly ($7.99)

Rating breakdown: Food: ★½ (3-star maximum); atmosphere: ½ (1 maximum), service: ★ (1 maximum)

Ryan DuVall is a restaurant critic for The Journal Gazette. This review is based on two unannounced visits. The Journal Gazette pays for all meals. Email him at rduvall@jg.net; call at 461-8130. DuVall's past reviews can be found at www.journalgazette. net. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @DiningOutDuVall.