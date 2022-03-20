Dining Out restaurant review: Bistro Nota

A look at the brief history of Bistro Nota really shows how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected restaurants.

This nifty-looking eatery at 620 S. Calhoun St. opened in August 2019 serving lunch until 3 p.m. to cater to the bustling business crowd downtown. It stayed open until 5 p.m. as grab-and-go meals were also sold for folks to prepare on their own, and by December breakfast hours were added.

By May 2020, after restaurants were forced to close, the Bistro shifted to pickup service only. By June, lunch service resumed.

A few months later with restaurants still nowhere near full capacity, the dine-in and carry-out service was scrapped and the Bistro Bus was born, allowing the restaurant to join the food truck fray.

After a year of busing it, Bistro Nota opened its brick-and-mortar once again in October. But now there is no breakfast or lunch; only dinner hours. And it is open only four days a week.

When I finally made it to this location that years ago housed a downtown favorite known as Deli 620, I was in awe. The food at Bistro Nota was incredible and a couple of items were among the best I have had.

Bistro Nota's atmosphere shows where it once was and now sort of doesn't match its menu. In front of the open kitchen at the back there are big screens hanging above a counter with cash registers. It gives the impression that this is a burger spot or that grab-and-go is still its forte. But it is full service now with hosts to seat you and servers to greet you, and there is no reason to even go back to the counter area.

The service was excellent during my visits, and my servers were helpful and informative.

The best selections were from the small-plate portion of the menu.

The Nota Salad was as familiar as it was fabulous. It was also more down home than haute cuisine. Its crunchy iceberg lettuce was heavily dressed with buttermilk dressing – think ranch here – and joined by charred corn, roasted red pepper, house croutons and grated Parmesan. Each piece of lettuce was coated with dressing, the corn added sweetness and even the croutons impressed as they were not too big and not so hard that they were tooth-breakers.

A close second to the salad was the Bistro Ragout, which was hearty enough to double as a main course. The Parisienne gnocchi in this dish was the star as the little fluffy dumplings – made from just eggs, flour and water – were creamy and melted in your mouth. It was enrobed in a thick sauce made from stewed lamb, carrots, celery and tomatoes that could not have been better executed. Topped with a little shaved Parmesan, I gobbled it up happily.

The Charred Brussels Sprouts were less memorable than the other small plates, but the unique way they were prepared made an impression. Mornay sauce coated the charred name ingredient and they were topped with crispy prosciutto, pickled serrano chiles and Marcona almonds. The sauce added depth and the chiles added a pop of heat, but the prosciutto was very thin and chopped small so the pieces were basically flakes, which were hard to notice. The almonds were crushed into almost powder so they, too, were a little lost.

It was a close race to determine which main course was best, but the beef short ribs just edged the Saute of Pesto Vegetables with Roasted Tomato Risotto, which was as hearty as its name was lengthy. It was actually one of the most filling vegetarian dishes I have ever enjoyed.

The beef ribs were rather straightforward – slow-cooked to perfection, fork tender and covered with demi-glace – but it was the creamy polenta they rested on that truly lifted the dish. It had a wonderful sweetness that accentuated the hearty beef perfectly. The dish was to include glazed carrots, but the carrots I had did not seem to have any glaze.

The vegetables and risotto was a much heavier dish than the short ribs, if you can believe that. I have never had a plate of vegetables so rich. Perhaps it was the olive oil or maybe just the method of cooking that softened up the roasted red peppers, poblano peppers, cherry tomatoes, caramelized onions and sautéed Brussels sprouts to the point that they sort of became one as they clung to each other on my fork.

I was miffed at the appearance of the dish as there were twice as many vegetables, which also had roasted almond pesto mixed in with them, as there was risotto, but, given I could not finish either as it filled me up, I changed my mind. That risotto was creamy, cheesy and delicious, but the roasted tomato sauce blended into it, which made it orange, had no impact and add no real flavor.

The risotto that accompanied the House Pork Chop, which was much paler and had no tomato, was also excellent. The dish could have been masterful but was more of a missed opportunity. The “brined and roasted” chop was slightly overcooked and dry, but its dark mustard demi-glace was perfect with just a little tang. The halved tomato used to make the Tomato a la Provencale was under seasoned as was its way-too-dry breadcrumb stuffing. It may have forced Bistro Nota to scrap the fancy French name, but adding maybe a little cheese to that stuffing would have made it worth eating.

The Beef Teres Major was worth eating again. Pieces of perfectly medium-rare, roasted garlic-marinated petite shoulder tenderloin were beautifully plated atop a pool of potato veloute, and they had a colorful sofrito cascading down from the top.

The veloute was fine and acted as a gravy of sorts so you could drag each bite through it, but I would have still rather had the risotto with it. The bright pepper sofrito was as tasty as it was pretty, and it came with house garlic toast, which wasn't notable on its own but made it kind of fun to create a sandwich with the meat and peppers.

Given my love for Indiana's signature pie, the dessert I was most excited to try was the Sugar Cream Tart. But it was a flop, literally. It was flat like a crepe and was just sort of flopped there on the plate with one spoonful of blueberry topping and a little powdered sugar. It was served warm, which is not how sugar cream should be served, and there was barely any custard to taste much less anything I could taste except the blueberries.

But oh, how surprised I was when I had the other two dessert offerings because the Chocolate Cremeux was divine and the Blondie is probably the best dessert I have had in three years.

The Cremeux was a classic whipped French pudding topped with whipped cream. It was yummy and I would have it again, but only if the restaurant was out Blondies, which, like the tart, had me thinking of a classic grandma dessert – only it delivered.

The stacked circles – not squares like grandma's – were moist, rich and had that familiar freshly baked flavor, but it was the caramel-like warm toffee sauce that made this famous. I think even that tart would have been good had it been slathered in this sauce. I also loved the mascarpone cheese sitting on top, which looked like a tiny scoop of ice cream and sort of melted and melded with the toffee sauce just like ice cream would. A scoop of it all together was magical.

Restaurant: Bistro Nota

Address: 620 S. Calhoun St.

Phone: 488-6682

Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday

Cuisine: American

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Alcohol: Beer and wine

Credit cards: Yes

Kid-friendly: No

Menu: Nota salad ($9), Bistro Ragout ($12), Charred Brussels Sprouts ($12), pork chop ($32), Beef Teres Major ($28), Saute of Pesto Vegetables with Roasted Tomato Risotto ($18), short ribs ($32), desserts ($9)

Rating breakdown: Food: ★★ ½ (3-star maximum); atmosphere: ½ (1 maximum), service: ★ (1 maximum)

Ryan DuVall is a restaurant critic for The Journal Gazette. This review is based on two unannounced visits. The Journal Gazette pays for all meals. Email him at rduvall@jg.net; call at 461-8130. DuVall's past reviews can be found at www.journalgazette. net. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @DiningOutDuVall.