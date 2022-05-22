Dining Out restaurant review: Birrieria la Cabaña Mexican Restaurant

It was one of the most unique and authentic restaurants I have ever visited in Fort Wayne and easily the best restaurant I have been to since the pandemic started.

And it wasn't along The Landing or on Coliseum Boulevard. It was all by itself and is a beacon in an area that has no restaurants nearby and has been slowly dying as it ages.

That was in itself a huge surprise, but it was the food – which was as trendy as it was delicious – and the people who own and operate the restaurant that made Birrieria la Cabaña Mexican Restaurant at 2534 New Haven Ave. shine so brightly.

As a birrieria, it specializes in Birria – a soup or stew made from goat meat – which you can find pretty easily on Tik Tok or Instagram as there are thousands of videos and images of the dish, which hails from the state of Jalisco.

Birrieria la Cabaña also offers a stewed beef version in case the goat intimidates you. But it shouldn't.

Though traditionally a soup or stew, it has become trendy in taco form with a small bowl of consume made from the meat drippings for dipping your taco in, much like a French dip sandwich.

But Birrieria la Cabaña takes it to an extra-cool level by offering it in a big bowl of ramen noodles, on what they call a pizza, which is basically a giant, double-layered quesadilla, as well as in tacos and a few other variations.

The Ramen was the bomb. Ramen noodles arrived in a giant bowl filled with goat meat with the consume broth. Diced onions and cilantro were on the side to add to my liking. It was in this dish that the stringy goat meat was best. It was so juicy and tender from the broth, which was seasoned to perfection to be just a little spicy.

The consume is where all of the seasonings are. When I tasted the goat birria plain, it had the iron-rich flavor I expected – it has sort of a wild-animal edge to it but not at all gamey – but it came off a little bland. But when the double tortilla-layered tacos were dipped, that meat came alive from the flavors the broth imparted.

When I tried the beef birria tacos, the experience was similar in terms of the consume packing the flavor, but different in that the consume was not as thick and rich. Birrieria la Cabaña reserves the liquid from each meat and makes the consume to match. I also found the beef, which was chopped more finely, to have a dryer consistency to it and much less of a natural flavor, but it was still enjoyable.

The Pizza Birria was a close second to the ramen as the most social media-worthy dish, and it was simply delicious. I ordered it as an appetizer because its menu picture looked like it was quesadilla-sized. But it is called a pizza because it is big like a medium-sized normal pizza and is way too much food to be an appetizer for just two people. Four people, maybe, or even five.

Three big flour tortillas that had been brushed with guajillo pepper sauce to give them an orange hue formed a double-decker quesadilla of sorts packed with goat birria, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and a generous amount of mozzarella cheese. In the center was a bowl of consume for dipping.

There was one more never-before-seen-in-these-parts dish that was kind of a fun project that I would gladly do again.

The family that owns Birrieria la Cabaña hails from Michoacan, Mexico – the state neighboring Jalisco – so it came as no surprise that the Lupita's Enchiladas Michoacanas were tasty. And, of course, Lupita is the family matriarch.

This dish had a pressed and grilled chicken breast along the edge of the plate, and on half of the plate, fried pork in tomato sauce over white rice with the enchiladas buried under a curtido cabbage slaw topped with tomato slices, a fried potato slice and queso fresco on the other half. The enchiladas are not like what most places serve. Made with guajillo-brushed tortillas, they are folded like a taco with just cheese and onions inside.

It was a choose-your-own adventure as I mixed and matched different components to find new flavors in each bite. It was that tasty slaw, which reminded me of the slaw served with Salvadoran pupusas, that tied it all together beautifully.

I did not meet Lupita, but whichever family members are handling things out front at Birrieria la Cabaña, they could not have done a better job or been more hospitable and helpful.

The young ladies who waited on my parties were friendly and more than helpful. They not only answered simple questions, but they also answered them so thoroughly I felt as though they were the ones making the dishes.

And don't let the dated exterior intimidate you. The inside was bright, clean, new and well laid out with just enough Mexican flair without being over the top.

The dishes here are not as tame as what most are used to at the more common Mexican restaurants in the city.

Being so traditional, the spice level is a step above the norm but not so much that a person timid when it comes to heat cannot eat there.

I tried the chimichanga to see how it stacked up with the norm. It was delicious and I loved it, but the ground beef stuffed into the fried flour tortilla did sneak up and bite me a few times because diced jalapeño peppers were mixed in with the beef and onions. I loved the vegetal essence those peppers gave the filling, but when I got one of them in a bite there was a little heat.

The nachos had some bite, too, but that came from the chorizo I chose as my meat (chicken, steak, carnitas and al pastor were also options). And those nachos were perfectly layered so every fresh-and-still-crispy chip had some of its ingredients, which also included lettuce, tomatoes, refried beans, mozzarella cheese, guacamole, sour cream and sliced jalapeños neatly piled on top in the center so they could be removed if not to your liking. It is rare to find a plate of basic nachos done so well.

There were some basic choices that did not impress.

I was eager to try the Nopales Gordita, but the diced cactus was not seasoned at all as far as I could tell and even some of Birrieria la Cabaña's tasty salsas – a mild green, a basic red, an orange habanero-based spicy and a super spicy concoction you must request – were not enough to make it worth having again.

The tacos that weren't birria were also forgettable. The carne asada tasted OK, but its exterior was almost crunchy from what I thought was being left on the griddle too long or on a griddle that was too hot. The two pork variations – al pastor and carnitas – backed that up as the stewed pork on the carnitas was tough and dry and the bright red sauce coating the bits of pork in the al pastor had dried up so there was no saucy goodness.

But that is not enough to sway me from frequenting Birrieria la Cabaña. But I will be sticking with its signature ingredient for sure. And why wouldn't I when it was one of the best things I have ever eaten?

Restaurant: Birrieria la Cabaña

Address: 2534 New Haven Ave.

Phone: 424-5879

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Cuisine: Mexican

Handicapped accessible: No

Alcohol: None (but license pending)

Credit cards: Yes

Kid-friendly: Yes

Menu: Nachos ($8; $9.50 with birria), pizza ($22), ramen ($8.50), 3 tacos with consume ($11), Lupita's Enchiladas ($11), chimichanga ($10), regular tacos ($2.25), gorditas ($3)

Rating breakdown: Food: ★★½ (3-star maximum); atmosphere: ★ (1 maximum), service: ★ (1 maximum)

Ryan DuVall is a restaurant critic for The Journal Gazette. This review is based on two unannounced visits. The Journal Gazette pays for all meals. Email him at rduvall@jg.net; call at 461-8130. DuVall's past reviews can be found at www.journalgazette. net. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @DiningOutDuVall.