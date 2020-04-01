Hoppy Gnome, BakerStreet, Proximo hit pause

Enjoying a meal is not just about the food being served.

It's about the people, the atmosphere – the vibe. It's a feeling that you get throughout the experience, and it's something that James Bashir A. Khan has worked for throughout his years in the restaurant industry.

Khan is the owner of three popular local restaurants – BakerStreet Steakhouse, the Hoppy Gnome and Proximo – and employed about 250 people.

But recent dining restrictions and Indiana's stay-at-home order have forced Khan to make some of the most difficult decisions of his career.

While the initial plan was to temporarily close only Proximo, it was announced over the weekend that all three of Khan's restaurants would cease operations for the time being.

“Having to lay off (staff) was the worst thing I've ever had to do in 20 years in this business,” Khan says. “To be honest, it is still a struggle.”

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, carryout business represented less than 1% of sales for Khan's restaurants. His goal was to generate enough revenue to keep 20% of his staff working.

“Restaurants are heavily laden with overhead,” he says. “Take away the revenue and multiply the overhead by locations and you have a very dangerous recipe!”

Khan was hopeful that Paycheck Protection Program loans from the federal government would help support the operations, as well as provide the best opportunity for rebuilding.

Spyro's giving back

Although a popular breakfast and lunch spot on West Jefferson Boulevard is temporarily closed, the family that owns Spyro's is still cooking for the community.

Jean Giatras says the family closed the restaurant March 17.

“We normally have carryout and delivery via Waiter on the Way, but we chose to completely shut down because more importantly was everyone's health and safety,” Giatras says, adding that Spyro's generally older customers are in the higher-risk category.

But they reached out to the Volunteer Center to see whether they could contribute food to a soup kitchen.

And for the past two weeks they have been providing soup for St. Andrews Soup Kitchen, 2714 New Haven Ave.

“Once we are back up and running, we will continue (supporting St. Andrew's),” Giatras says. “So our bright side of this was finding St. Andrew's!”

Connecting online

You might have seen the Facebook status updates and social media jokes that now is not the time to get updates about screen time usage.

And it's true – screen time is on the rise. At least for me. As we spend more time in quarantine and working from home, our phones are offering us a connection to friends, family and the outside world.

Local cafes and restaurants are taking advantage of the platforms – not just to promote their businesses but to connect with their loyal customers.

Keli Hankee is posting vlogs on Facebook about the operations of Trubble Brewing and its sister location Trubble Riverside. (Both are operating under limited hours at this time.)

Paul Demaree, co-owner of Firefly Coffee House on North Anthony Boulevard, has been teaching Facebook followers how to make bread – from the very start. As in, from the sourdough starter.

Demaree grew up around the bread culture of San Francisco, and he has spent his life making bread. At Firefly, all of the bread goods are made with a sourdough starter. Bagels, baguettes, English muffins and three kinds of focaccia come out of the ovens. They are the base layer for sandwiches or just served on their own.

In the videos, Demaree brings viewers into the kitchen and offers tips and tricks to his process. He wanted to inspire people during this time and show them that they don't have to just survive. They can thrive.

“It's empowering to see that you can make fantastic food out of the air,” he says, adding that the yeast in sourdough is “wild” and from the air.

The coffee shop, which has been in business for 20 years, has shuttered regular operations. But the team has been selling bread on the weekend and has coffee beans available for purchase.

Last weekend, Demaree made 525 bagels and sold almost all of them. This weekend, he's planning to offer baguettes and possibly English muffins. He'll pick the best day, weather wise, to open up the “market.”

In the downtime, the team at Firefly is looking at how they will move forward once “the starting gun goes off.” Demaree has built new trellises, the patio has been cleaned and the team is looking at small-business loans and grants.

Likening the restaurant business to farming, he says that there are good years and bad ones, and you just have to keep going.

“You hunker down and get through it,” he says.

New owners

Dan Tatum and Amy Mendez could not have picked a more challenging time to buy a restaurant. But the pair took over ownership of the Smokehaus in New Haven just a few weeks ago.

The barbecue restaurant at 717 Broadway St. is open for carryout, offering family meals such as a pound-and-a-half of pork, sauce, sides and buns for $25. They also plan to add Mexican-inspired dishes to the menu. Until then, they are offering the likes of Taco Tuesday and Salsa Saturday specials.

Steaks for sale

Texas Roadhouse, 710 W. Washington Center Road, is selling ready-to-grill steaks including rib-eye, strips, sirloin and filet. The restaurant is open daily with curbside to-go service. Call 416-0919 for hours and to order.

