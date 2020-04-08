Area eateries make Easter options available

Easter dinner might look different this year. However, local restaurants are doing their best to offer traditional Easter fare while Hoosiers stay at home.

• Catablu, 6372 W. Jefferson Blvd., is accepting orders through noon today for its Easter meal. Options include brown sugar-roasted ham ($120), beef tenderloin ($150) and braised lamb shank ($165). Each meal feeds four and comes with a field green salad, cheddar potato au gratin, oven-roasted vegetables, homemade knot rolls and dessert. To order, call 456-6563.

• Auburn City Steakhouse will be open for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Choose from ham and turkey ($59) or ham and prime rib ($79). Both options are family style and include two sides, salads and rolls. Wine and dessert will be available, as well. Orders must be placed by 7 p.m. today. Call 260-333-7337 or 260-443-8977. You can also email events@auburncitysteakhouse.com.

• Fort Wayne's Famous Coney Island will be open for carryout on Easter for the first time. Its regular menu will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Sassie Cakes, as part of its new Free Delivery Friday promotion, will deliver an Easter cupcake kit. The cost is $25, and the kit comes with 13 cupcakes, two colors of frosting and a short how-to video. Choose from vanilla, chocolate, strawberry or lemon. To order, email SassieCakes@me.com with delivery address. All deliveries are expected to be made between 3 to 5 p.m. Friday. Invoice must be paid by Thursday.

• The Cosmos restaurant at 3232 St. Joe Center Road is offering breakfast casseroles and family-style breakfast options for Sunday. There are four types of breakfast casserole, including American and Western, and they are available in half-pan and full-pan sizes. The cost is between $40 and $85. Family-style breakfast menu items include a French toast combo, biscuits and gravy and the Indiana breakfast. Call 492-6262 to order. The Lima Road location is currently closed.

• Granite City, 3809 Coldwater Road, is offering an Easter brunch to go. Choose a bundle designed to feed two to three people for $39.99 or an option for four to five people, which costs $74.99. The bundles include ham, bacon, sausage, hash brown potatoes, cheese egg scramble, caramel rolls and more. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance and can be picked up between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Call 471-3030 or order through the website.

Hop River shuts

Hop River Brewing Co. announced March 22 that it was closing until further notice. But on Saturday, the Harrison Street brewery opened its doors to employees.

Like many restaurants in this challenging time, the brewery is trying to support its staff through virtual tip jars and providing goods. Hop River staff received bread from Zinnia's Bakehouse, meat from Wood Farms and chicken and rice soup.

Mary Corinne Lowenstein, director of marketing for Hop River, is hoping to “push out the tip jar every other week” so that the employees get a somewhat consistent paycheck.

“If everyone can give a little, perhaps it won't seem so dire for our six employees (out of 12 furloughed employees) that are receiving the additional help,” she says.

She says the meals from Hop River's chef and tip jar funds “have helped so much with meeting the basic needs of those receiving the GoFundMe money and those that are squeaking by/waiting it out.”

Wood Farms and Zinnia's Bakehouse have been a part of the effort to support local restaurant workers as the COVID-19 crisis has dramatically changed the business.

Dennis Wood, who has been farming since 1995, has been donating about 500 pounds of meat for the past four weeks. The operator of Wood Farms says the farm provides meat to about 10 restaurants in the city, and he says he was fully stocked to do business when Gov. Eric Holcomb mandated dining rooms be closed.

“We understood very quickly that this was not a business time,” Wood says. “It's a community ... humanity time.”

Raised in the farming community, he says he grew up helping family and neighbors during times of crisis. And this is one of those.

Each week, he's supplying beef to about 140 laid-off restaurant workers – regardless of whether the restaurant is a customer. Wood's son, Daniel, who is also a part of the operations and owns pigs, is donating pork.

Wood and Krystal Vega of Zinnia's have also helped the staff at Trubble Brewing. Over the weekend, the Broadway brewery gave meals and free toilet paper to the staff. A regular customer of the Broadway brewery also helped support the gift.

“The generosity from our local farmers right now is amazing. And they aren't stopping,” says Bo Gonzalez, owner of Bravas, 3412 Fairfield Ave.

“They are donating every week until the crisis has passed.”

Not only is Wood Farms and Zinnia's donating to the Bravas staff but Bo Gonzalez is offering staff a free meal every day they are open.

The restaurant is still open to customers for delivery and carryout. Hours this week will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Order online or call 745-7002.

More from Umi

Umi Fort Wayne is expanding its offerings with Friday lunches targeting businesses.

Named after the restaurant's head of kitchen, Bob Miller, Bob Lunches will be available from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Fridays.

The restaurant will offer up to 100 lunches for $10 each.

The Bob Lunches are the same as the free community meals Umi is providing to those in need. They are not traditional Umi fare but have been a hit. The meals are individually packaged and available for pickup or delivery (minimum 20 for delivery).

The proceeds from these lunches will help benefit the restaurant's community meals program. Call Rachel Hall, Umi's marketing specialist, at 260-579-5572 to coordinate.

