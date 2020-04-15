Opening of Chance Bar delayed by outbreak

At the start of 2020, Corey Bowers wanted to give a one-time vibrant spot a new lease, opening a restaurant that served “new American” cuisine.

Chance Bar would occupy the location of the former Hartley's, 4301 Fairfield Ave., and would have an emphasis on seasonal ingredients, sourced as locally as possible.

Along with his wife, Amy, Bowers hoped to open Chance Bar on May 1. But those plans are now on hold as they wait out the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bowers, who worked at a popular bistro in Chicago, says there's a delay on permits and inspections at the county and city level.

“We are hoping to move forward soon,” he says.

But as the couple wait, they are busy giving the restaurant a face-lift. In addition to new equipment, the interior has a fresh coat of paint and a lounge area has new floors, mantle and furniture.

Bowers says he wanted to create the vibe that people are hanging out at a friend's house.

“We're really excited about being a neighborhood restaurant,” he says.

And while there will be a bar and lounge, the restaurant will be family friendly. When it opens, likely in July or August given the current delays, it will offer dinner service and eventually Sunday brunch.

Chance Bar will have a small menu that changes seasonally, as well as beer and wine.

Another area restaurant project is progressing. Heather Herron, vice president of corporate communications for Sweetwater, says construction is rolling along on the expansion of The Club Room at the Clyde.

The plan is to add a coffee bar and expand the Club Room this summer. The restaurant in Quimby Village has been “good to go” during the COVID-19 pandemic, operating for carryout and delivery.

The team also delivered goodie bags to health care workers at Parkview Health Randallia.

Breweries help

Two local breweries are working to give back during the pandemic.

2Toms Brewing Co. brewed a beer in collaboration with other breweries across the world in an effort to raise money for the service industry that has been affected during this time.

The All Together IPA has a special blend of eight hops.

People can reserve cans via 2Tom's app, CraftCellr, for pickup Thursday through Saturday.

Proceeds will benefit local service industry employees at breweries/bars that have been impacted by this pandemic.

Trubble Brewing is launching Pans for a Pandemic, a meal donation that will go right to the “front line.”

People can nominate a “front line” team at www.trubblebrewing.com/food/nominate. Trubble will use a portion of its weekly revenues to support the donations.

The brewery just south of downtown is currently offering delivery service only. Carryout service has been suspended, and the brewery plans to revisit service in about two weeks.

Delivery will be available Friday, Saturday and for Sunday brunch. Orders can be placed online at https://www.toasttab.com/trubble-brewing.

Community BBQ

Several organizations are teaming up for the Southeast Curbside Community BBQ on Sunday.

The free event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Utopian Community Grocery in the 600 block of Oxford Street.

The goal is to provide plates of barbecue, bottles of water, masks and gloves to the community.

The event is being presented by Human Agricultural Cooperative, Big Momma's Kitchen, Utopian Community Grocery, Faith United Methodist Church and several community members.

Around town

• Marcus Spillson has made the decision to temporarily shut down service at 07 Pub. “We will be back with limited service and hopefully full service as soon as possible,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

• Banh Mi Pho Shop, 1925 Fairfield Ave., has announced plans to reopen Monday.

• Umi Fort Wayne, 2912 Getz Road, has updated its curbside carryout menu, which is available from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Among the offerings are family-style meals and half pans of lo mein, as well as a limited selection of sushi rolls, appetizers and entrees.

