Kona Ice taking neighborhood stop requests

At 3:10 p.m. Monday, just as my boys were wrapping up their afternoon session of e-learning, I heard a sound from my office.

“Wait. What? Why are they here?”

The Kona Ice truck was outside my house as part of the company's new Kurbside Kona program. Participating franchisees can designate times and neighborhoods where trucks will make deliveries of frozen treats.

It's a way for franchisees to “stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Billy Heilshorn, who operates Kona Ice locally.

Over the weekend, I saw a post in my neighborhood group that Kona Ice would be in my area. I went to the website, KurbsideKona.com, where I could select my area, delivery time and order. There is a minimum order of $12, though flavors are chosen at the time of delivery. You can also add a gratuity.

Over the weekend, stops were made in five local ZIP codes.

“The response has been phenomenal. We have three trucks and currently have two operating daily serving as many communities as we can,” Heilshorn says. “We are actually a bit overwhelmed and have considered hiring someone to help us manage the emails, request and social media channels.”

Doors opening again

As the state looks toward gradually reopening, some food establishments are restarting service after being closed – in some cases for more than a month.

Spyro's, 6445 W. Jefferson Blvd., opened Tuesday for carryout; call 436-7797 with orders. It is working with Waiter on the Way for delivery.

Liberty Diner, 2929 Goshen Road, reopened April 15 for carryout (call 484-9666) and delivery through several services including Waiter on the Way and Door Dash. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Mocha Lounge, which has two locations, has been operating on a pop-up basis for the past several weeks.

The coffee shops have been slowly extending their hours, though. Open for drive-thru only, this week's hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Mocha Lounge locations are at 6511 Covington Road and 4635 E. Dupont Road.

Around town

• Auburn City Steakhouse has started home delivery. Customers can choose from individual entrées or family-style meals. Call 260-333-7337 for information or to order.

• Johnny Perez had planned to open Mercado at The Landing this summer. Perez, who operates the food truck Mercadito Taqueria, says he'll be opening the restaurant later than expected because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

