Restaurants approach reopening with caution

Monday was the first day in more than six weeks that local restaurants could serve dine-in customers. But reopening or expanding services is not as simple as getting the go-ahead from Gov. Eric Holcomb.

According to the state's reopening plan, restaurants can operate at 50% capacity so long as proper social distancing and health precautions are taken. Beginning June 14, they can expand the dining room to 75% occupancy. Restaurants can operate at 100% beginning July 4.

Owners and operators have to consider changes to the dining room, available staff, the additional cleaning and sanitation, the availability of those sanitation products and the health of staff.

Not to mention, the fear that the state's progress toward business as usual will stall or slide backward – forcing restaurants to close dining rooms again and see inventory go to waste.

And so there seems to be a divide – the restaurants that “just aren't there yet” when it comes to reopening dining rooms and those that are proceeding with caution.

Take two of the largest local restaurant groups – Hall's and Casa – as an example. Hall's is sticking to carryout and delivery while Casa restaurants are open for dine-in guests.

Casa staff will wear masks and gloves, and there will be increased sanitation and disinfecting protocols throughout the dining room, common contact areas and kitchens.

Hall's shared a letter to customers on its Facebook pages that there are limitations to how restaurants can organize seating. In addition, menus would potentially have to be revamped to minimize staff and address product shortages.

Even some national chains are having difficulty. Red Lobster and BJ's Brewhouse apologized to customers this week for not being able to meet demand for Mother's Day orders.

For Mark Melchi, owner of the Lucky Moose on Dupont Road, the decision to reopen wasn't easy. However, “it boiled down to what others are doing” and the risk of losing customers who develop a habit of going elsewhere. There was also potential concern of meeting requirements for the PPP loan he received to help pay his staff during this time.

Speaking on the phone Monday afternoon, Melchi said the restaurant had about 10 diners and was not anticipating a huge rush. As such, he's doing more shopping than ordering to prevent excess inventory.

Call ahead or check a restaurant's website and social media pages to find if they are open for dine-in.

The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association issued guidelines for restaurants to follow when reopening, called the Hoosier Hospitality Promise.

Among the guidelines:

• Allow or require certain employees to wear gloves and/or face coverings and other protective equipment in keeping with public health guidelines related to preventing cross-contamination.

• Limit tables to six or fewer guests.

• When able, use physical barriers to separate tables, booths and bar stools.

• For tables that are unable to be moved, physically block off and/or remove seats so they are clearly not in use.

• Use signage and/or floor markings to help customers comply with social distance guidelines in common areas.

• Encourage contactless payment such as credit cards or online ordering.

• Temporarily close buffets, topping bars and other communal serving areas.

At local establishments, owners/operators have added barriers, removed condiments from tables and ask guests to wait outside or in their cars before getting a table.

Caliente closing

Caliente Cuban Restaurant is among the casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owners Gus and Yaly Rodriguez announced on the restaurant's Facebook page that the downtown spot would not reopen, citing financial and health risks.

The couple opened Caliente on East State Boulevard about 10 years ago, before adding the West Wayne Street location in 2017. The East State restaurant closed in 2018.

“After countless long, painful conversations, we have decided that this is it. It is bittersweet. After all, this has been 10 years of our lives,” the post read. “But sometimes, you get a sign that it's time for change. We think this is ours, and what needs to happen for our family.”

Albion fish fry

The fish fry must go on!

Organizers of the Albion Fire Department fish fry are moving forward with the annual event. But it was not without much discussion.

The fish fry raises money for the fire department and usually takes place in conjunction with the Chain O' Lakes Festival.

The festival is canceled, but the fish fry will be 4:40 to 7:30 p.m. June 10 at 210 Fire Station Drive.

This year's fish fry will be a takeout-only event to avoid large gatherings. There will also be chicken available.

The cost is $11 for a adults and $7 for children.

Around town

• The Dairy Queen Grill & Chill at 8037 Coldwater Road is now open after a full remodel and a 900-square-foot expansion.

• The 07 Pub has reopened for carryout. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Orders can be placed online at 07pub.com or over the phone at 456-6807.

• It appears that the former Pho 59 location on Coldwater Road has a new tenant. Nikita Asian Cuisine will offer an extensive sushi menu in addition to other offerings. Keep an eye on my column for more details.

• It appears the TGI Fridays at Glenbrook Square is permanently closed. The location is no longer listed on the restaurant chain's website nor is it a part of the mall's directory.

