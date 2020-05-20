Courtney's offering up 'Tiger King' goodies

It's worth asking: If you did not watch at least one episode of “Tiger King” on Netflix during the past two months, did you even hunker down at home?

The docuseries about now-imprisoned zoo owner Joe Exotic that grabbed the attention of the country – and the world – in March was released just as states were shutting down.

There were conspiracy theories, memes and a TikTok craze, the latter of which my 8-year-old son performs at the dinner table.

But the “Tiger King” craze didn't stop in our collective living rooms. As fans of the show, the staff at Courtney's Bakery have had their own fun with it.

The bakery on Coldwater Road has offered special-edition Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin cakes, available for purchase by the first to claim them. The Facebook posts about the cakes have been the bakery's most popular, and the response inspired the bakery to add Tiger King cupcakes to the daily menu. The confections have tiger stripes inside.

Courtney's Bakery is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Pancake House II open

A new breakfast and lunch spot has opened in Georgetown Square.

Blueberry Pancake House ll, which is in the old Fish of Stroh at 6736 E. State Blvd., features a menu of favorites such as omelets, eggs Benedict, French toast, pancakes and waffles. For lunch, diners have the option of burgers, salads, sandwiches, wraps and entrees.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Bistro offers pickup

While Bistro Nota waits to open up for dining, the downtown restaurant is launching a new venture – pickup service.

A menu that will change weekly (although there will be some regular items) will be available for online ordering. The meals will be packaged in microwave-safe containers and ready for pickup at its Calhoun Street street-front garage door. Pickup will be between noon to 6 p.m. on the designated day.

There will also be homemade breads, specialty butters and picnic packs.

The downtown lunch spot, 620 S. Calhoun St., opened last summer, offering approachable French cuisine and meals to go.

For information and to order, go to https://pickup.bistronota.com.

More Club Room

Fans of the Club Room at The Clyde can get a unique dining experience while live performances at the theater are on hold.

To maintain social distancing standards, the dining area has been temporarily expanded from The Club Room into the lobby of The Clyde, providing a unique experience for diners.

Dine-in hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Reservations are requested; call 407-8530.

Takeout and delivery service are available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Takeout can be picked up curbside at The Club Room, 1806 Bluffton Road. Delivery is provided by Waiter on the Way, DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and GrubHub.

The weekly live music events are paused for now, but the Clyde has launched Virtual Monday Night Blues Sessions and Virtual Friday Night Vibes on YouTube.

Tailgating at farm

Hawkins Family Farm in North Manchester is doing the best with what 2020 has to offer to host its Pizza Fridays on the Farm.

Beginning June 12, the farm will host Tailgating on the Farm from 5 to 7 p.m. Weekly guest chefs craft specialty pizzas, which are baked in an outdoor oven and feature seasonal ingredients. The menu might feature the traditional margherita, Hawkins Farm sausage and Hawkins Farm pepperoni.

Diners will be able to order their pizzas, which range in price from $10 to $20, online or by phone. Those wishing to remain on the farm may do so by parking in a numbered 32-by-25-foot picnic spot, which are first come, first served, and receive their order delivered to their spot.

“We knew we needed to find a way for people to get out of the house and out in the fresh air, to experience the settledness of the familiar pattern of gathering weekly on our farm with nature and other people, but to do so in a way that was rigorous in safety. Giving everyone a large safe space in which to tailgate is a fun way to accomplish this!” HOPE CSA Executive Director Jeff Hawkins says.

Profits from Fridays on the Farm benefit HOPE CSA, a nonprofit teaching ministry for pastors.

To learn more about Fridays on the Farm, go to HawkinsFamilyFarm.com.

Added safety

Reopening guidelines have forced restaurants to take on new health measures, and it's no different for the staff at Coyote Creek Bar & Grill, 4935 Hillegas Road.

But the restaurant, which is open to the public, is adding its own protocols to ensure the safety of guests and staff.

Servers are wearing face shields, and the kitchen staff is appropriately outfitted with face coverings and gloves.

Guests may choose between disposable menus or a virtual menu via QR codes posted on all the tables that will bring up a menu on most cellphones.

Coyote Creek has also expanded its menu. Kitchen hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Around town

• Weather permitting, The Deck at the Gas House, 305 E. Superior St., is planning to open for the season today, according to posts on its social media accounts.

• A new Biggby Coffee is opening Tuesday at 1500 N. Wayne St. in Angola.

• Buffalo Wild Wings locations in Fort Wayne have opened for dine-in customers.

The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays.