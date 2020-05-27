Commemorative Germanfest beer available

Although Germanfest organizers had to cancel the annual festival scheduled for June 7 to 14, its commemorative beer will still be available.

The organizers partnered with Chapman's Brewing Co. to brew a schwarzbier, or black beer.

The beer, which is popular at the festival, was brewed by Chapman's head brewer Jerod Agler. The Germanfest Schwarzbier is a take on a traditional dark lager with slight hints of roasted malts and a moderate brown color.

“We are excited to offer it to the public the week that Germanfest 2020 would have occurred,” says Abby Heidenreich, Germanfest committee member.

The Germanfest Tribute bier – the final offering in Chapman's monthlong German beer Heritage Month – will be available for presale with delivery June 4. All presale orders receive a $2 discount, a Germanfest Schwarzbier poster and link to a virtual tasting party via Zoom with Agler and members of the Germanfest committee.

The Germanfest Schwarzbier will also be available in a four-pack of cans at some local stores beginning June 8.

The partnership provides a portion of the proceeds to help support Fort Wayne Sport Club, Fort Wayne Turners, Fort Wayne Maennerchor Dammenchor and the German Heritage Society, which form the Germanfest committee.

For information, email GermanfestFortWayne@gmail.com.

Distillery kitchen

Three Rivers Distilling Co. will open its kitchen Friday with a carryout-only model. The 224 E. Wallace St. distillery plans to follow this schedule until mid-June.

Carryout will be available from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. On Friday and Saturday, the full menu and cocktails will be available. The cocktails will be sold with the mixer and spirits separate. The Sunday menu will feature limited brunch items, including bloody mary bar mixers.

The distillery will also have retail bottle and drink mixer sales. Call 745-9355.

Zinnia's reopening

Krystal Vega and the team at Zinnia's Bakehouse are preparing for its grand reopening with their favorite kind of party – Mardi Gras.

The bakery at 236 E. Wayne St. will open at 8 a.m. June 6 and will have beignets, paçzki and king cakes. Beignets will cost $4 for four. Paçzki will be available in Bavarian, strawberry, raspberry and plain; each will cost $1.80. King cakes, which serve 14 to 18, will cost $27. Order by June 5 at ZinniasBakehouse.net.

Zinnia's recently began offering curbside pickup, but walk-in ordering and seating will be available June 6. Vega plans to continue offering curbside pickup, and encouraging that option, after that date.

Meal kits sell out

The Fort Wayne TinCaps aren't taking the field but the culinary staff has hit a home run with its family meal kits.

The TinCaps sold out of the Family 5-Meal Kits in its debut week this month. The team initially planned to sell a maximum of 150 Family 5-Meal Kits, but demand led the club to raise that total.

The menu, which is inspired by favorite dishes at Parkview Field, includes pulled barbecue pork sliders, tacos and brisket. There might be slight changes to the weekly menu, with dishes like Philly cheesesteaks and Asian stir fry added.

Each package features five full meal kits, and each meal serves four to six. Cooking/reheating instructions are included. Kits cost $185 (tax included) and include chips, soda and souvenir cups.

Orders for meal kits must be placed by 4 p.m. each Monday with pickup at the ballpark set for Friday of the same week. Orders are closed once the maximum number of meal kits are reserved for a week. Go to TinCaps.com to order.

Through the program, more than 15 Family 5-Meal Kits have been donated to Parkview Health workers and their families.

In addition, at least 15 other Family 5-Meal Kits have been donated by fans to other local nonprofits helping to feed those in need.

Around town

• Redwood Inn, 1432 W. Main St., is for sale.

• The relocated Dominos in Angola will have a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The pizza shop has moved to 1500 N. Wayne St.

