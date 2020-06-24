Bars, eateries moving forward with caution

Indiana is expected to enter Stage 5 of its Back on Track reopening plan July 4, with restaurants and bars able to operate at 100% capacity.

But being able to open at 100% does not mean the industry, locally at least, will be back to normal.

As we approach the projected reopening, I reached out to local restaurant and bar operators to see how they are preparing.

For them, it's not about a green light from the state. It's a yellow light – proceeding with caution as customers are slow to resume habits of years past.

• Tom Parisi, Casa Restaurants

Casa restaurants were prepared to handle carryout when COVID-19 hit. But still it was just a fraction of the business, with about 70% of customers dining in and 30% getting food to go.

Now, the business at the four Casa restaurants is split about 60/40 – 60% choosing the takeout option and 40% dining in.

“Guests are gradually returning to dine-in,” Parisi says in an email. “Slowly, we've seen an increase in dine-in sales the last two weeks. Yet, we clearly understand a lot (of customers) will continue to use carryout service or delivery through Doordash and Waiter on the Way.”

Father's Day was a bright spot. “Though it was nothing like years in the past, we exceeded our daily expectations based on the conditions,” he says.

Parisi says that when restaurants were permitted to open at 50% in May, the seating never filled. And while the 75% capacity in Stage 4 has allowed for more diners, social distancing guidelines have made it challenging to actually allow more guests.

With COVID-19 cases continuing to grow, it's currently a wait-and-see situation, Parisi says. The state is scheduled to reopen July 4, but there is a chance Gov. Eric Holcomb could delay the plan.

However, Casa restaurants will reopen at 100% if allowed.

“We have chosen to take one day at a time as every day brings new challenges,” Parisi says. “We discuss options daily with ownership and management on how things should be handled, and have manager meetings as well. Communication – or too much of it – under these circumstances is a good thing.”

But moving forward is not without challenges. The restaurants, like many in the area, have had minor vendor challenges, with shortages and product substitutions.

Staffing is also complicated. Casa did not lay off anyone, but there were employees who chose to collect unemployment.

• Mary Corrine Lowenstein, Hop River Brewing Co.

Operating a restaurant or brewery in the time of COVID-19 is like a big puzzle, says Lowenstien, director of marketing for Hop River Brewing Co.

“Our main concern is creating a space where both our staff and customers feel comfortable,” she says. “We know that we are probably going above and beyond with our procedures at the moment, but we really are interested in meeting our customers and staff where they are.”

Hop River is currently open four days a week and there is only one shift a day. In addition, staff wear masks and are asked about their health, and table service needs a reservation so tables and seats can be disinfected between guests.

The brewery is also keeping doors open to increase circulation and putting hand sanitizer on the tables.

The team is also making moves that customers can't see.

Hop River is looking at the numbers, trying to spread out its Paycheck Protection Program money so it is prepared as guidelines change. The management team is trying to “secure our future in the community during these difficult, unforeseen times, and appreciate all of the community's support so very much,” Lowenstein says.

The brewery is discussing resuming weekly trivia and moving tables into the taproom with bar service. But, Lowenstein says, the process will be about “going slowly, safely and intentionally.” To support the local community, Hop River will also host a six-week pop-up market featuring local artisans.

“Being a small, local brewery, we have the opportunity to go at our own pace and work with our staff and customers on a much more personalized level.”

• Heather Herron, The Club Room at the Clyde

It's about 50/50 at The Club Room at The Clyde, says Herron, vice president of corporate communications for Sweetwater.

The restaurant is still seeing about half of customers get carryout or delivery. Dining in, tables are still spaced out and some are in the lobby of the Clyde to maintain proper social distancing.

But the team is looking forward. An expansion project is nearly finished, with the larger Club Room and new Crescendo Coffee & More opening July 6.

“That's when we'll also start bringing back our live music nights,” Herron says.

However, the Club Room plans to let customers dictate what they're comfortable with.

“Of course, we'll continue our enhanced cleaning and sanitation practices once we're open to 100% capacity,” Herron says.

Taqueria open

The Salsa Grille Taqueria at George's International Market is open now, after it was closed this month so that safety measures could be taken.

There are signs and floor decals to encourage social distancing and best practices. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily to allow more time for cleaning.

Salsa Grille plans to reopen at 100% July 4 if Indiana moves to Stage 5 of the reopening plan.

However, locations will continue to follow the increased measures that are now synonymous with COVID-19 dining out, including staff wearing masks and enhanced cleaning.

Bake sale

Sweets So Geek and Zinnia's Bakehouse are teaming up to host a bake sale as part of the Bakers Against Racism movement. Samantha Yim of True Kimchi will also participate.

The bake sales began in Washington, D.C., in response to recent demonstrations.

The two bakeries are currently taking orders that can be picked up Friday and Saturday.

Zinnia's is selling mini cookies as part of the event, with pickup in store. Order at www.zinniasbakehouse.net/product/bakesale/146. Sweets So Geek is selling cinnamon rolls to be ordered via email at Chad@sweetssogeek.com.

There will be vegan options for both pre-orders.

True Kimchi will have sweets as part of its pop-up from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Ambrosia Orchard, 14025 U.S. 27 North.

Half of sales from the bake sale will be donated to the Fort Wayne Urban League.

Around town

• Bird & Cleaver has launched a new food truck, Bird Food. The truck will specialize in vegetarian and vegan fare, like vegan Nashville hot sandwiches and vegan truck stop nachos. The restaurant's popular after-school special was also on the menu recently. You can follow the truck on Instagram @birdfoodtruck.

• There is an auction sign in front of Lindi's, a popular lunch spot at 256 W. Main St. But longtime restaurateur and caterer Lindi Miller is not ready to say she's done. Miller says she is working on a “reinvention” and is hopeful to return to the local food scene.

