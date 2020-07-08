Utopian Coffee sets up shop at Landing

Utopian Coffee is having a moment. Not only is the Fort Wayne roaster featured at the new Crescendo Coffee & More, it also opened its first brick-and-mortar store on The Landing.

Utopian Coffee + Kitchen, 118 W. Columbia St., offers coffee drinks, baked goods and more. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The space honors the historic character of the former Fisher Bros. Paper Co. building, while adding modern touches. There are painted brick walls, exposed beams and white penny tile alongside a sleek counter outfitted with the Modbar coffee delivery system.

There is also a coffee lab that will host classes such as how to perfect use of the French press or do a pour-over.

Brendan Maxwell co-founded Utopian Coffee in 2006.

Crescendo Coffee & More, which is adjacent to The Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road, opened Monday.

In addition to Utopian Coffee and the Modbar system, it will offer ice cream, homemade pastries, grab-and-go sandwiches and pizza.

The opening of Crescendo coincides with the opening of the expanded Club Room. The project doubled the capacity for dining and special events at the popular restaurant, bar and live music venue. It also includes a larger stage for live performances, which resumed last week, as well as a small patio space that will accommodate seating in warmer months.

“We are excited to get back to offering our free live music nights,” says Gregg Coyle, executive director of The Clyde. “I think everyone has missed being able to get together to enjoy live music, so we're thrilled that we're able to put shows back on the calendar and host events in a way that still adheres to social distancing guidelines that ensure the safety of our customers and staff.”

Hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Special Savor

Visit Fort Wayne is planning a special edition of the popular Savor Fort Wayne this summer.

From Aug. 5 to 16, more than 20 Fort Wayne restaurants will offer three-course, value-priced menus. Many restaurants will make the menus available for carryout.

“Although Savor Fort Wayne is traditionally held in January, we wanted to encourage residents to support local restaurants during this challenging time,” Dan O'Connell, president and CEO of Visit Fort Wayne, said in a news release Tuesday. “What better way to celebrate and support Fort Wayne's outstanding restaurants than with a restaurant week!”

Participating restaurants include Arcos, Black Canyon, Burger Bar, Club Soda, Club Room at the Clyde, Conner's Kitchen + Bar, Copper Spoon, Eddie Merlot's, Junk Ditch Brewing Co., Mastodon Grill, Mi Pueblo, Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine, Pub @ 1802, Red Mango, RoKo's Kitchen @ HT2, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, Three Fires Pizza, Three Rivers Distilling Co., Three Rivers Co-Op and Deli, Trubble Brewing, 2Toms Brewing Co., Umi and Ziffles Rib Bar.

More information will be available at www.savorfortwayne.com, including each restaurant's special Savor menu along with their outdoor dining and carryout options.

Closings

The fallout from COVID-19 continues, with two popular area restaurants closing.

It appears that the iconic Schoop's Hamburgers restaurant in Warsaw has closed. In addition, employees at the Northcrest Pizza Hut location were told that the restaurant will permanently close Monday.

The closures were shared with members of the Facebook group 2GoFW and were confirmed by The Journal Gazette.

Dick Freeland began the local Pizza Hut franchise in 1972 with a restaurant on East State Boulevard. There are more than 45 stores in Indiana, including more than 10 in Fort Wayne.

Around town

• There is a new food truck in town, but the mobile unit will be familiar to Fort Wayne diners. Big Eyed Fish on Wheels rolled out last week, offering fish sandwiches, tenderloins and burgers.

• QT code technology is getting new life thanks to COVID-19. Many restaurants are integrating the technology so diners can view a menu on their smartphones to make the dining experience safer. At Texas Roadhouse, including the 710 W. Washington Center Road location, customers can order without ever touching a menu, a receipt or a pager. Guests receive notification via text when their table is ready, and the restaurant's new touchless digital menus allow diners to scan a bar code and view the full menu on their smartphones. At the end of the meal, guests can also pay directly from their phone.

