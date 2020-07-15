Grabill set for Sweet ice cream celebration

Trisha Gillhouse starts her day around 8 a.m., making coney sauce for patrons at Grabill Dairy Sweet.

It's something she has been doing for months since her family took over ownership of the iconic ice cream shop. Her husband, Rown, is the owner, and her daughter Elizabeth is the manager.

They took over the shop just before words like “pandemic” and “COVID-19” were a part of our daily vocabulary. Plans had to be balanced with new restrictions, and a celebration was put on hold.

But at noon Saturday, there will be a ribbon cutting at the business at 13305 State St., Grabill. There will be festive decor and some giveaways.

The ribbon cutting is a way for the Gillhouse family to show their appreciation for the community that supported them over the past four months.

“(The restrictions) were hard to get through but we did it,” Trisha Gillhouse says.

The family had planned to add delivery October through March but extended it through May when shelter-at-home restrictions were mandated.

For the first month, she says, it was just the family running the business. But Grabill Dairy Sweet was “almost running like normal in May when the governor opened up for half dine-in.”

The shop is now at full staff, with 20 employees.

Grabill Dairy Sweet has hand-dipped and soft-serve ice cream. There are 17 flavors of Wisconsin-based Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream. The Gillhouses also added a flavor burst machine, which means there are 13 flavors of soft serve.

The shop's sweet selection recently made the One Indiana list, where Gov. Eric Holcomb shared his favorite ice cream places.

“We were really excited,” Trisha Gillhouse says.

Grabill Dairy Sweet also has peanut butter shakes and lunch items such as pork tenderloins. Gillhouse says fair favorites, such as funnel fries, have been added because festivals are not taking place.

The menu does not feature breakfast ... “yet,” Trisha Gillhouse says. But there are plans for breakfast and blue plate specials in October.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Grabill Dairy Sweet will be closed Monday for an employee appreciation dinner.

The One Indiana list also mentioned another area favorite, Zesto's.

More Mexican options

Two new restaurants will add local Mexican food options.

Building permits have been approved by the Allen County Building Department for El Taquero at 4507 Coldwater Road in a shopping center near Wu's Fine Chinese Cuisine.

A popular spot on West Jefferson Boulevard, Mi Pueblo, will add a location in New Haven. It is planned for 1326 Minnich Road, in what used to be Golden Gate Chinese Restaurant.

Around town

A new Domino's “pizza theater” will open at 1532 W. Cook Road on Thursday. Call 702-9600 or go to Dominos.com to place an order.

