This year, outdoor dining to outlast season

It is the year of patio dining. Friends and family gathering safely outdoors, shaded by umbrellas, for a meal. Restaurants that already had outdoor seating enjoyed a boon while others found ways to adapt.

But one establishment is already preparing for the colder months ahead.

Three Rivers Distilling Co., 224 E. Wallace St., announced this week that it will offer dining in private “igloos” in the offseason. The igloos allow a unique dining experience, one offered in other places in the U.S. The Ridge Hotel in the resort town of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, offers an igloo experience, as do places in downtown Detroit.

Beyond being a somewhat novel idea, it's also perfectly socially distant. Australian bars in Sydney and Melbourne have used the private igloos over the past couple months as that country adapted to the pandemic. (It is currently winter in Australia.)

“We want to provide people with a safe way to dine (in the winter). The igloos seemed ...to be the best way to achieve that.” says Marla Schneider, president of Three Rivers Distilling. She adds that the distillery initially considered the idea last year.

Six igloos are scheduled to arrive this week. The transparent, tent-like domed structures measure 12 feet in diameter and are 7 feet tall.

Three Rivers Distilling has a reservation wait list for the igloos, Schneider says, and more than 600 requests have been submitted.

“The demand in just the past day has been incredible,” she says, adding that the company is now considering ordering a couple more igloos.

The team plans to set up one of the igloos soon to figure out the best configuration, which tables work best inside and other logistics.

Enjoying a meal in one this winter won't be just sitting at a table, Schneider says – the team wants it to be an experience. There are plans to decorate the igloos for the holidays.

For information and to join the wait list, go to www.3rdistilling.com/igloo-wait-list.

Fall coffee arrives

While the temperatures feel more like summer, there's no denying that fall is on its way.

There were boxes of pumpkin-flavored coffee pods near the checkout at Target, and my oldest son insisted that he did like candy corn when he picked up a bag at the store.

And at least one national chain is getting ready to roll out a fall classic.

Dunkin' has announced that its pumpkin menu of drinks and bakery items will return to stores today. (The date is Aug. 19, just in case you suddenly looked at the calendar to double-check.) The offerings include a new Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte and a Chai Latte.

Last year's roll-out date for pumpkin drinks was Aug. 21 for Dunkin' and Aug. 27 for Starbucks, which is credited with creating the Pumpkin Spice Latte. The Seattle-based giant has not announced when the PSL will return, but it is likely this month.

Locally, coffee shops typically wait until September to roll out fall menus, but Firefly Coffee House offers its pumpkin chai and muffins year-round.

Dunkin' will also have a lineup of pumpkin-flavored brewed coffee, doughnuts, muffins and doughnut holes. The Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich also is making a seasonal comeback.

The drinks are available hot or over ice. There's also a cold brew with a pumpkin flavor swirl.

Around town

• The tasting bar at Country Heritage Winery in LaOtto has reopened. It is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The bar is split into three sections, with only one group allowed in each section.

• Bartholomew's Bistro & Gallery, 1415 E. State Blvd., has apparently closed. There are for-lease signs on the building. The cafe opened late last year but was forced to cease operations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

