Former Flanagan's renovated, to open soon

When the restaurant at 6525 Covington Road opens next month, Fort Wayne diners might have a sense of deja vu.

The menu will be large with a variety of choices, including gluten-free and vegetarian options. There will be windows offering natural light and high ceilings. The building's wood beams might even look familiar.

But that will be where the similarities end between the former Flanagan's and the new spot, which will have a new name with a nod to the Summit City. The name and opening date have not been announced.

The restaurant was bought by Bill Bean and has gone through an extensive renovation – one that the entrepreneur did not anticipate.

“It needed more than just a face-lift,” Bean says.

The entire restaurant has been completely redone, including replacing the kitchen equipment.

But the result is a modern take on the former Fort Wayne favorite. The restaurant will have a separate carryout entrance and one of the largest patios in the area. The kitchen will have a separate entrance so service to the patio will not have to travel through the dining room, Bean adds.

To make the patio comfortable, Bean says, there will be a large awning for shade and heating to extend the season.

But what will you be eating, whether you are on the patio or in the dining room? There will be steak, pasta, seafood, sandwiches, barbecue and pizza. One of the dishes that will be highlighted is different variations of fried chicken.

“I want to be able to eat there seven days a week and still have something new to eat,” Bean says.

There will be an emphasis on carryout. Patrons will be able to order fried chicken for a group or pick up a pizza on the way home.

Bean's hope was to open the restaurant in May, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused considerable delays. The restaurant is hiring for all positions.

Ruby Tuesday closed

The local Ruby Tuesday location has shuttered.

Notices were posted on the restaurant building near Memorial Coliseum and the location was removed from the chain's website. The phone number was also disconnected.

According to Business Insider, one in three Ruby Tuesday restaurants have closed their doors this year.

The pandemic and an aging population have put the restaurant chain under stress. The salad bar was among the chain's highlights but is not considered “pandemic friendly.”

In addition, the chain has seen numerous leadership changes – with five CEOs in five years and no one currently in that position.

Around town

• Big Apple Pizza has moved into its new digs at 120 W. Wayne St., which was formerly occupied by Caliente Cuban Cafe and Toscani's. Big Apple offers New York-style pizza, calzones, rolls and garlic knots. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

• Chance Bar, 4301 Fairfield Ave., has announced that it will open Sept. 4. The restaurant is accepting reservations on its website, ChanceBarFW.com. Hours will be 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 4:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 4:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

• Progress is being made on a new downtown pizza spot. Alto Grado Food & Beverage Co. is planning a brick-and-mortar location on The Landing. The restaurant will be called Alto Grado Pizzeria, Restaurant & Tap House. The farmers market staple recently applied for an alcohol permit, and construction is underway. The restaurant, which is tentatively scheduled to open in October, will have oven-fired pizza, beer and wine.

