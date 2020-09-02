Establishments continue to operate in limbo

According to a report from Yelp, the online platform where users can review businesses and services, nearly 16,000 restaurants have closed since the start of the pandemic.

But there are many more that are caught in the in-between. They are not operating but not ready to permanently close.

State-mandated orders and changes in public safety guidelines have made it difficult for owners to navigate this new world. Indiana is at Stage 4.5 through at least Sept. 25 with restaurant dining rooms allowed to operate at 75% capacity. Abrupt closures and inconsistent reopenings have compounded the challenges as consumers are still cautious.

Take 07 Pub and Juice Jar, for example. Both establishments made a go of offering carryout at the start of the pandemic.

07 Pub, at Broadway and Bluffton Road, closed its doors June 6. Owner Marcus Spillson was unsure how he could keep the neighborhood bar open while protecting the health of his employees and patrons.

“I am still trying to decide what to do. I wish I had a better answer. I would love to open sometime soon,” he says.

While he doesn't have a reopening plan, he does say “unless the world ends, there is a zero percent chance we close permanently.”

Juice Jar, 6312 Covington Road, closed at the end of June after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“Closing and reopening is something we need to avoid so it has taken a bit longer than desired to come up with a sustainable plan,” owner Jill Howard says. “The loss of produce and employees that occurs when we close is not something we can do repeatedly and sustain the business.”

But Howard does have plans to offer limited service. The program will be called “Planned Pickup” and will reduce the number of employees in the building at one time to allow for social distancing.

More details should be announced this week. The goal is to launch it no later than Sept. 14.

“We feel we have come up with a sustainable solution that will allow us to serve the community in a safe manner while also supporting our family in a way we feel best,” Howard says.

Grill opening soon

Construction is underway for a new eatery on South Calhoun Street.

While signs have been up for “The Grill” for months, electrical permits were filed with the Allen County Building Department in August for the building at 2106 S. Calhoun St. Operators are targeting an October opening date.

Brick Street Grill will specialize in barbecue and southern cuisine, aiming to offer the charcoal flavor of summer year-round. With the indoor grill setup, co-owner Christopher Payne says the restaurant will be able to roast a whole hog.

The menu will feature staples such as turkey tips, ribs, rib tips and pulled pork. Side dishes include greens, potato salad, macaroni cheese and cole slaw.

The space also features a two-hood system, allowing the restaurant to offer fried chicken, catfish, perch, whiting and wings.

Payne says a version of the grill has been operating in a catering-type capacity for about a decade. In that time, they've created a loyal following for their grilled and southern fare.

The focus of Brick Street Grill will be on off-premises dining, with an app for pre-ordering. There will be limited seating, and a patio is under construction.

On Fridays and Saturdays, there will be two dinner seatings. On those nights, Payne says, there will be a special menu in addition to the staples. He emphasized he wanted the chef to have culinary license to create the special menus.

The restaurant also has its three-way liquor license.

Around town

• Local food trucks will rally several Thursdays at Junior Achievement this fall. Beginning this Thursday, the trucks will park from 5 to 7 p.m. at 550 E. Wallen Road. The other dates are Sept. 17 and Oct. 1.

• Shigs in Pit is inching closer to opening its third location on Illinois Road. The restaurant is hiring for all positions.

Keep an eye on this column for more details.

• The name has been announced for the newest restaurant venture from Bill Bean that I wrote about in last week's column. Summit Grill Kitchen & Cocktails is slated to open this month. The restaurant in the former Flanagan's on Covington Road is hiring for all positions.

• Logan's Roadhouse has expanded its family meal lineup. Available to-go and for delivery, guests can order a BBQ pulled pork meal that includes two pounds of meat and two large sides for $25. Logan's also offers its chicken tenders, grilled chicken, steak and ribs as family meals.

