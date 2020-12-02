Restaurants unveil winter-dining options

I know there are some of you out there who enjoy the winter weather. But, I am not one of them. This week's brisk temperatures and taste of snow had me cuddled up with my favorite blanket and a cup of peppermint tea.

Area restaurants, though, are taking the chill out of dining out.

Trubble Brewing, 2725 Broadway, recently launched a new winter dining option – Trubble Bubbles. The 10-foot-by-7-foot clear-sided tents offer diners of a single household or social bubble to dine in a cozy outdoor space. The design allows diners to enjoy the lighted Christmas tree at Broadway Plaza.

Each bubble tent can accommodate up to six people and comes equipped with a space heater, Bluetooth speaker, area rug and twinkling lights.

Reservations are accepted Thursday dinner through Sunday brunch and can be booked on the Trubble Brewing website at www.trubblebrewing.com/about-us/trubble-bubbles.

Oyster Bar is also exploring a tent for its front patio, owner Steve Gard says. The tent would be in use for December. If it's successful, he will make it available through February. The outdoor space on South Calhoun Street will also have patio heaters.

The seafood restaurant will also have amended hours for December, starting Monday. Lunch hours will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Dinner service will be available from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The menu is available online at FWOysterBar.com, and specials are posted on Facebook.

Cerulean Restaurant in Winona Lake has clear bubble tents, which are available by reservation. Call 574-269-1226.

Three Rivers Distilling Co. was among the first to announce its winter outdoor-dining option. Its igloos, which are decked out for the holiday season, are available for reservations.

A full food menu, with special features, cocktails, beer and wine is available. Bonus: All ages can sit in the igloo.

Go to www.3rdistilling.com/igloos for reservations and information.

Junk Ditch CSA

Looking for ways to adapt to the pandemic, Junk Ditch Brewing Co. is launching a CSA.

The CSA (short for community supported agriculture) will make produce and baked goods from the restaurant available for home use.

Each box will feature produce, herbs and eggs from Country Garden Organic farm, as well as a pastry and bread item from GK Baked Goods.

The cost is $25 a week and sign-up is for one, two or three months.

Pickup will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, and carryout beer will be available.

For information on how to sign up for the CSA, email junkditchbrewingco@gmail.com.

McRib returns

The sauciest moment of the year is here! The McRib is back today, and it's the first time it will be available nationwide since 2012.

To celebrate, McDonald's is partnering with the nonprofit No-Shave November. Supporters grow out facial hair during the month to bring awareness and raise money for cancer research, prevention and education. Then, they can celebrate on Dec. 1 by shaving it off.

There will be 10,000 McRib sandwiches given away to fans who show off a clean-shaven face.

The contest is open to anyone (male or female) who posts a hair-free face on their public Twitter or public Instagram profile using #Shave4McRibSweepstakes and tags @mcdonalds. The first 10,000 entries will receive a code for a free McRib, available via McDelivery with Uber Eats, while supplies last.

Also, when people buy a McRib sandwich today, they will help support the charity's cancer initiatives.

Around town

• Jag's Bar and Grill, 8915 Lima Road, has closed. The owner sold the property and has retired.

• A Starbucks location is in the works on Illinois Road. The coffee shop will be near the intersection with Thomas Road in a small strip mall.

