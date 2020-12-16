Pick up holiday dishes at restaurants, bakeries

My kitchen was a wreck. There were candy melts drizzled on the counter tops, peppermint sprinkles scattered on the floor, and hot chocolate powder on the ceiling. Rather than these ingredients making hot chocolate bombs, all contained in a perfect chocolate sphere, they exploded. I exploded, if we're telling the truth.

Of course, this was not what I intended. I had envisioned a beautiful afternoon with my boys, bonding over the shared tradition of candy making. You might be thinking to yourself, “Kim, you could have bought hot chocolate bombs at a local bakery or candy shop.” And you would be right.

If you are in Camp “Keep the Kitchen Clean” or Camp “Skip Holiday Stress,” local restaurants and bakeries are offering to do the cooking and cookie making for you.

Catablu, 6372 W. Jefferson Blvd., is offering oven-ready Christmas Eve and Christmas dinners. Serving four, you can choose from herb butter roasted turkey ($165) or marinated beef tenderloin ($195). Meals come with mixed green salad, choice of potato, stuffing, oven-roasted vegetables, bread and dessert. Add-on items such as a charcuterie board and shrimp cocktail are also available. Orders must be placed by Saturday for pickup on Dec. 23 and 24; call 456-6563.

Zinnia's Bakehouse, 236 E. Wayne St., is offering its holiday menu at ZinniasBakehouse.net. You can pre-order cookies, breads, rolls, pies and cinnamon rolls, with many items available as vegan/dairy free. Also, the bakery will have a cookie sale this week. A mixed box of baker's choice cookies will be gift wrapped and available for purchase. Choose from six cookies for $5, a dozen for $10 and 18 cookies for $15. Cookies can be picked up Thursday through Saturday. While you're online, you can also purchase a box for delivery on Christmas Day to a COVID floor of a Fort Wayne hospital.

Junk Ditch Brewing Co. is offering two oven-ready meal options for the holidays. The brunch box includes a GK Baked Goods quiche, buttermilk biscuits, sausage gravy, eggs, bacon and four cinnamon rolls. The Junk Ditch dinner includes Gunthorp Farms ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole, rolls and apple pie. The brunch box costs $90 and the dinner costs $150. Pickup will be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 24. Orders must be placed online by 5 p.m. Sunday; go to https://linktr.ee/JunkDitchBrewingCo.

Trolley Steaks and Seafood, 2898 E. Dupont Road, and Chops, 6417 E. Jefferson Blvd., are offering heat-at-home meals. Options include prime rib, which is roasted rare and finished at home, for $109.95 and smoked ham for $54.95. Each meal comes with two sides and six rolls.

Side options at Trolley are mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, cheesy creamed corn, asparagus, broccoli, bread and salad. Additional sides are $6. Call 490-4322 to order.

Sides at Chops are mashed potatoes, creamed spinach and kale, mac and cheese, almond green beans, roasted honey Brussles sprouts, roasted red potatoes, roasted vegetables and roasted baby carrots. Additional sides are $8. Call 436-9115 to order.

