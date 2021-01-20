Local baked goods available via subscription

Consumers are no stranger to subscription boxes. From socks to fitness equipment, cheese and wine, you can have almost anything delivered to your house on a monthly basis. It can feel like a treat to get a slightly unexpected package, especially when 75% of your mail seems to be coupons for oil changes.

But at least two local business owners are turning subscription boxes into a real treat. Krysta Young, who owns Sassie Cakes, and Hetty Arts of Hetty Arts Pastry are offering locals a new way to enjoy their baked goods.

At Sassie Cakes, 1014 Broadway, subscribers will receive a hand-picked dessert each month. According to Young, it could be a cake, cupcakes, cookies, DIY kit or other item offered. The item will be different from the bakery's monthly or holiday specials.

The cost is $35, and you can cancel at any time. Substitutions will not be available. For more information about the subscription boxes and to sign up, go to Sadie Cakes's page on Facebook.

Hetty Arts will offer seasonal boxes. The box for winter will feature Meyer lemon tarts, dark chocolate cappuccino brownies, French macarons and kouign amanns (a French pastry).

The box costs $55 and will be available for pickup on Saturday. To sign up, go to HettyArtsPastry.com.

While such boxes might not be for every customer, they are an example of how local bakeries have had to rethink what they offer amid the pandemic. Traditional business could no longer be counted on. Some customers canceled weddings or downsized the guest lists. Restaurants had to operate at lower capacities, reducing the demand for bread items.

Amid the pandemic pivots were DIY kits. Consumers could decorate their own cupcakes or cookies without the mess of gel food coloring. (I'm pretty sure my nails are still stained green from Christmas tree treats.)

Options were available for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and Sweets So Geek, 6722 E. State Blvd., just announced that it will offer one for Valentine's Day.

Hetty Arts has launched online classes for those who want to expand their baking skills, with topics including French macarons.

GK's Baked Goods have been included in Junk Ditch Brewing Co.'s winter CSA. Every week, CSA participants take home a pastry and a bread item along with eggs and produce from Country Garden Organic.

Waynedale diner nearly ready

Signage is now up for one of Fort Wayne's newest restaurants – Top Notch Diner.

The diner will occupy the former Azar's Big Boy, which closed last year. Azar's had been a staple in the Waynedale community for more than 50 years.

The restaurant has connections to Cosmo's. It will be operated by the brother-in-law of Georgia Bourounis, and the restaurant will feature a similar menu.

Top Notch Diner is now hiring for all positions as it prepares for opening.

Bird + Cleaver popping up

Lindsay and John Cheesebrew might have closed their restaurant but they aren't ready to exit the local food scene.

The owners of Bird + Cleaver, which was on Wells Street just north of downtown, are planning a pop-up brunch at Welch's Ale House.

The event, which is sold out, will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 31 at 1915 S. Calhoun St.

There is a chance this pop-up could become a regular event for the Cheesebrews, giving fans a chance to enjoy an After School Special bowl and CHICKN and grits.

