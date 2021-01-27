At Umi, some Savor specials sticking around

Savor Fort Wayne encourages not only local diners to try something new but restaurants as well.

Special items and creative menus are a way to create a buzz around the 12-day dining event hosted by Visit Fort Wayne.

Now that Savor Fort Wayne is over, local restaurants are calling it a success and looking at the feedback from guests.

At Umi, Rachel Loveless says, some of the specialties from the Savor menu will be added to the full menu.

The restaurant on Getz Road offered a three-course menu with dishes including crispy duck teriyaki, seafood lo mein and lobster mac and cheese.

There was also a soup made with a staple Japanese ingredient – miso. That ingredient will soon be available for purchase to the public, says Loveless, marketing and event specialist for Umi.

“We are now offering our miso sauce and our chili oil sauce for purchase to the public,” she says. “These make great gift ideas for Valentine's Day, Mother's Day gift baskets, birthdays, cooking at home, or to add a little spice and flavor to your food!”

In addition, the restaurant is preparing to continue its community meal program. The meals were first served in the spring as a way to support people who were in need at the onset of the pandemic.

The restaurant gave away nearly 20,000 meals last year as part of its effort.

“We have been able to commit to providing weekly meals with several organizations in town,” Loveless says. “The support of our customers truly makes a difference to us and our community!”

North-side Salvatori's

Salvatori's will be opening a fourth restaurant – this one on the city's north side at 717 W. Washington Center Road, near Cookie Cottage.

This location will have a full menu, including pasta, pizza and weekend brunch. The popular Italian restaurant chain is known for its homemade breadsticks, baked pastas and sausage rolls.

As carryout has become a larger part of business in the past year, the restaurant will try to make picking up orders easier with a hotbox and refrigerator at the host stand.

The restaurant is expected to open in late spring.

Salvatori's operates restaurants at 10337 Illinois Road, 12244 McKenzie Drive in New Haven and 170 Smaltz Way in Auburn.

Changes at Juice Jar

Owner Jill Howard wanted to find a sustainable way to operate Juice Jar during the pandemic, and the cycle of closing and reopening was not going to work for the 6312 Covington Road shop.

After a monthslong closure, Juice Jar began to offer scheduled pickups and catering. Now, the shop is open with regular hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

As Juice Jar regains its footing, there are fewer items available. The menu includes acai bowls, smoothies and cold-pressed juices, and there are plans to expand the menu.

Share specials for Valentine's Day

Snow might be on the ground, but love is in the air.

Will your restaurant be offering specials for Valentine's Day? Whether they will be dine-in or to-go, please submit special menus and hours for inclusion in a future column.

Submissions should be emailed to kdupps@jg.net by Feb. 1.

Around town

• The owner of Davey's Delicious Bagels, Davey Heritier, says the eatery will be moving into a West Central storefront in February. Check back for more details in a future column.

• Black Canyon, 1509 W. Dupont Road, has finished its four-season dining area. The space was previously an outdoor patio but can now be used year-round. It seats about 40 guests, and it can be reserved for private parties in addition to dining.

