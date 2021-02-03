Landing spot, bagels, bakery come downtown

Downtown Fort Wayne is preparing to welcome three new eateries.

The additions will expand options from breakfast to late night, ranging from sweet to savory.

• Davey's Delicious Bagels announced more details about its new storefront. Beginning Feb. 16, the shop will operate out of 1006 Broadway. The downtown location will offer curbside carryout, as well as service inside the shop.

The space is the current location of West Central Coffee, which is closed for renovations.

Davey Heriter, who owns Davey's Delicious Bagels, says he will gradually take over the coffee operations at the shop. The menu will be streamlined and complement the bagel menu.

Davey's Delicious Bagels opened this summer, operating out of the Cookspring Kitchen at the Summit. Heriter wanted to wade into the local food business, especially amid the pandemic. Working out of the kitchen allowed him to build his business and brand recognition, he says.

Fort Wayne has been a supportive market, Heriter says, “and I'm excited about the next chapter for the business.”

Davey's Delicious Bagels offers steamed bagels, served with cream cheese or as a sandwich. A storefront will allow Heriter to expand the offerings, including new varieties of cream cheese, more bagels and more sandwich options. There will also be a Friday sandwich feature that will spotlight a special sandwich for the next week.

Word has it, too, that the Get 'Em to the Greek sandwich will make a comeback.

Catch updates on social media by following @daveysdeliciousbagels.

• GK Baked Goods announced that it will move its bakery out of Junk Ditch Brewing Co. and into the 202 Metro building, at Berry and Harrison streets.

This project is in the early stages but will serve as a brick-and-mortar location for GK operations. The bakery is a farmers market fixture and supplies breads and pastries to local restaurants and coffee shops.

• Mercado on the Landing hosted a soft opening over the weekend and is accepting reservations. The restaurant is operated by Johnny Perez, who is behind the Mercadito Taqueria food truck.

Valentine's Day

Trubble Brewing, 2725 Broadway, will offer a Galentine's Day special over three dates – Saturday, Sunday and Feb. 13.

Gals (and guys) have the option of dining inside, dining in an outdoor “bubble” or getting family-style carryout.

The menu includes the Hashtag, a vegan breakfast hash featuring sweet potatoes and curried chickpeas; a cookies and cream French toast bake; and a garden veggie quiche.

Red velvet waffles will also be available, but there is not a family-style option.

For more information about the bubbles and to make a reservation, go to trubblebrewing.com/about-us/trubble-bubbles.

To order family meal carryout, call 267-6082 or go to www.toasttab.com/trubble-brewing. Orders for the weekend must be placed by Wednesday. Dine-in reservations are also being accepted at that phone number.

• Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St., will have a two-for-$150 Valentine's Day dinner special. The meal includes a shrimp cocktail starter, salad for two, two 11-ounce filets, creamed spinach and mashed potatoes, and cheesecake to share. This offer is available Monday through Feb. 14.

For in-person dining, there is a Sweetheart Special dinner for two for $140. This includes a surf and turf entrée (8 oz. filet and a 6 oz. lobster tail), salads, mashed potatoes and creamed spinach, and raspberry chocolate cheesecake.

Dining hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 12; 3 to 10 p.m. Feb. 13; and 3 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14.

• Henry's Restaurant, 536 W. Main St., will offer Valentine's dinner specials Feb. 12 to 14. The menu will include a special Bourbon Brown Sugar Glazed Salmon with candied walnuts, served with vegetable of the day and wild rice for $18.99.

Around town

• Cosmo's Restaurant, 9807 Lima Road, soon will be host to a ghost kitchen. Urban Greek will offer dishes like Urban fries, spinach and feta pie and gyros. A date has not been set.

