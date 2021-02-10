Eateries offering Valentine specials

Do you want to enjoy a special meal or treat with that special someone?

Whether you want to celebrate Valentine's Day at home or at a local spot, restaurant owners are serving up something sweet.

• Chance Bar, 4301 Fairfield Ave., will have a special four-course Valentine's Day menu. Options include blue pointe oysters or beef tartare; potato and leek soup or shaved cauliflower; duck meatballs, shellfish stew, seared scallops or double bacon Hoosier burger; and ricotta doughnuts or chocolate bark. The cost is $75. For reservations, call 449-9099 or go to chancebarfw.com.

• Lucky Moose, 622 E. Dupont Road, will offer brunch and dinner features Sunday. The buffet options include omelets, crepes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, ribs, shrimp and bread pudding. It will be $11.11. Available from 10 to 2 p.m., customers make their selections on a paper ticket and their food will be brought to the table.

Three dinner features specials will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. Options are an 8-ounce grilled triggerfish with lobster sauce and lobster cake; 11-ounce prime rib; and a 6-ounce flat-iron steak with bacon-wrapped shrimp skewer. All features come with a side dish, side salad and dessert crepe. They are $17.77.

• Three Fires Pizza, 5215 Illinois Road, will offer a Valentine's special Friday through Sunday. Available for dine-in or carry out, the special includes a pizza, two half Mista or Caesar salads and dessert for $22.

• Zinnia's Bakehouse, 236 E. Wayne St., will offer special sweets to take home. Macarons, brownies and cupcakes will be available for pick-up. For information or to order, go to https://www.zinniasbakehouse.net/featuredmenus.

GrubHub, Scouts pair

Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana is partnering with GrubHub for contact-free delivery of Girl Scout cookies.

Customers in GrubHub's Fort Wayne delivery area may order cookies for delivery 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through March 15. Pre-orders are also available. Customers may tip the GrubHub driver, but there is no delivery fee.

Cookies are $4 a package and can be ordered at a direct GrubHub link, http://menus.fyi/2556925

Customers can also donate to the Girl Scouts “Care to Share” option to have cookies donated to military personnel, front-line workers, first responders and public service men and women.

For more information, go to www.gsnim.org.

ChocolateFest event

The John Chapman Kiwanis Foundation has announced that its seventh annual Kiwanis ChocolateFest will be an online silent auction event. The change to the event was made because of COVID-19.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and will end at 6 p.m. Feb. 26. Proceeds will benefit Riley's Hospital for Children and other charities.

The auction website is https://www.32auctions.com/ChocolateFest2021.

Around town

• A new bakery is set to open in the former Waynedale Bakery space on Lower Huntington Road. Hello Sunshine will open Monday, offering baked treats such as cookies. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Look for more information in a future column.

• Zinnia's Bakehouse will offer baked goods for Mardi Gras. Available for pre-order will be beignets, which are $4 for four; paczki for $1.95; and king cake for $27. There will be four flavors of paczki – strawberry, raspberry, Bavarian and plain. Fat Tuesday is next week.

• Mad Anthony Brewing Co. locations will be celebrating Fat Tuesday. The restaurants will offer a fresh crawfish boil and drink specials.

