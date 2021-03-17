Owner of food tour eager to begin walking

The owner of Fort Wayne Food Tours was thrown a curveball last year.

Amber Bouthot bought the business in late 2019 and had big plans for 2020. But the pandemic shut down the season.

“The unexpected break was disappointing, for sure, but it gave us more time to plan, and we feel that the tour will be better than ever, especially with the added information about the vibrant art installations,” Bouthot says.

The tours, which were co-founded by Randy Harter and Sarah Arnold, combine local food with historic, architectural, and arts and culture commentary.

Participants are able to try new foods at the restaurants as they walk, with the total distance about a mile and a quarter.

The route will be slightly different for 2021, as the tours will incorporate information about the arts campus and the mural installations downtown.

“We can't wait to share our love for downtown with our tour guests,” Bouthot says. “We are especially appreciative of our restaurant partners who have stuck with us and we can't wait to support them this year.”

The tours, which are 3 ½ hours, will be on Saturdays from May through September. Tickets are $60 per person for the walking tour, which includes stops at Don Hall's Gashouse, The Hoppy Gnome, Proximo and DeBrand. Tours begin and end at Don Hall's Gashouse, where guests may park.

Booking is available at FortWayneFoodTours.com. Private tours are also available.

Bites at The Bradley

When The Bradley hotel opens this summer, there will be two restaurants on-site.

Arbor and Birdie's will serve the public and guests at the boutique hotel, a project of Vera Bradley owner Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Provenance Hotels.

On the ground level, Arbor will have all-day menus that feature modern American fare. The dishes will highlight locally sourced ingredients, such as Utopian Coffee, for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The space will feature a granite-top horseshoe bar wrapped in emerald green tiles. There will also be a 16-seat private dining room with street views.

Birdie's – a nickname one of Baekgaard's grandchildren gave her – will be on the top floor of the hotel. It has an indoor bar and outdoor rooftop terrace with views of downtown. Serving cocktails, small bites and sandwiches, it will be open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

Around town

• Top Notch diner is now open in Waynedale. The restaurant occupies the former Azar's restaurant at Bluffton and Lower Huntington roads. It serves classic fare, such as breakfast and sandwiches.

• Liberty Diner, 2929 Goshen Road, will offer a corned beef and cabbage meal for $12.95 today in honor of St. Patrick's Day. The restaurant will also feature split pea soup.

• Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine, 2882 E. Dupont Road, announced Tuesday that it will be closed until further notice. “Our top priority is the health and well-being of our employees, customers, and communities,” a social media post says, adding that the closure is a temporary measure.

• Exquisite Energy is opening a fourth sister location. Empowered Energy & Recovery will be at 1744 Apple Glen Blvd. The smoothie and energy bomb shop also operates Evolve Nutrition, 10020 Lima Road; Enhanced Energy, 7605 Coldwater Road; and Elite Energy, 9910 Illinois Road. The original location opened in early 2020 at 3249 St. Joe Center Road.

• A new food truck rally will take over the parking lot at the Impact Center, 3420 Paulding Road. Food Truck Mondays will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. beginning April 12. The first event will feature King Arthur's Food Trolley, Mercadito, Whip & Chill, Savory & Sweet and Full Circle Grill & BBQ.

Easter plans

Restaurant owners: Are you planning Easter brunch or dinner specials?

The Dish is compiling a list of dining and take-away options for Easter. If your restaurant will be open or offering a special menu, please share the details. Email kdupps@jg.net.

The deadline is Friday.

The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.