Triangle Park to reopen for private events

After months of questions and speculation, Don Hall's has announced plans for Triangle Park.

The Trier Road restaurant closed at the start of the pandemic. While other restaurants in the Hall's group expanded hours and resumed regular service, Triangle Park has remained closed. The group's Guesthouse was permanently closed last year.

In a social media post, Don Hall's announced that Triangle Park Bar and Grille will return as a venue for private events. The restaurant will not be open daily. Rather, it will work with Don Hall's catering to book the dining room and patio for banquets, parties and other events.

The post adds that the group is working “with hopes to be fully open later this year.”

Downtown, Don Hall's is preparing for The Deck's opening. The popular outdoor spot, adjacent to The Gas House, is hiring for the season.

Easter specials

The Oyster Bar, 1830 S. Calhoun St., will be open for brunch Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a special menu offering breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Reservations are recommended; call 744-9490.

Owner Steve Gard is hopeful the front patio will be open for Easter brunch. He also has submitted plans to the city to expand the outdoor dining options. A back patio, with fencing and tent material, would seat about 32. Gard says he thinks there would be room for eight tables, spaced 6 feet apart.

Klemm's Candlelight Cafe, 1207 E. State Blvd., will have a carryout Easter meal, which can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The dinner includes spiral sliced ham, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole, dinner rolls and carrot cake. The cost is $29.99 for a family of four and $39.99 for a family of six. Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. Saturday; call 471-6828 or 750-9191.

Logan's restaurants will also offer Easter specials, available Friday through Sunday. There are three options available – a feast, family dinner or just the main dish. Each feast comes with a large garden salad, two family-size side dishes, a dozen rolls and Mississippi Brownie. Family dinners come with two sides and a dozen rolls. The main dish also comes with a dozen rolls.

Main dish options include prime rib, grilled meatloaf, pulled pork, ribs, pork chops and roasted turkey. For family sides, choose from macaroni and cheese, cinnamon apples, steamed broccoli, rice pilaf, corn, green beans, house-made mashed potatoes or potato chips.

Logan's Easter specials, which serve six to eight people, can be preordered through Saturday; 24-hour advance notice is required. Go to LogansRoadhouse.com or call the local restaurants – Jefferson Pointe (434-0459) and 6617 Lima Road (487-9944).

Around town

• Salvatori's has opened its fourth location on the city's north side. Occupying the former Richards restaurant at 717 W. Washington Center Road, the restaurant will feature the Italian chain's full menu. Options include pizza, pasta, sandwiches and weekend brunch. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

• The patio at Summit City Brewerks, 1501 E. Berry St., is reopening Thursday with full service. Pets are welcome.

• The 1980s-themed Rusty's Ice Cream Shop has opened at 9171 Lima Road in White Swan Plaza.

