LaOtto winery celebrating 10th anniversary

Country Heritage Winery will mark its 10th anniversary this year, and the LaOtto business is kicking off the party with a concert.

There will be a 10-day celebration beginning April 25 when the Hubie Ashcraft Band will play from 3 to 6 p.m.

Among the highlights of the anniversary celebration will be an Experience Wine Club night April 28. Guests will be able to experience some of the wine club perks, including free wine tastings, 20% off wine from 5 to 9 p.m. and a discount on food and gift store purchases. During the week, the winery will have special slushies.

The winery, which is owned by Jennifer and Jeremy Lutter, was built on a farm that has been in the family for more than 100 years.

Their venture grew quickly, operations manager Ashlee Baumgartner says. In its first year, Country Heritage produced about 3,000 gallons of wine, she says. Last year, it produced about 50,000 gallons.

“The wine growth across Indiana has been fun to watch,” Baumgartner says. “It is great being able to teach people about wine and get exposure for wines that we can grow that do well in our soils, which leads to wonderful wine for you to enjoy in your glass.”

This year, the winery plans to add seven more fire pits, which will be available for rent; and a back patio to its event center. There are also plans to hire a chef, allowing the winery to expand its food menu.

The property features 101 acres of grapes, Baumgartner says, making it the largest vineyard in Indiana. Country Heritage also operates a winery in Nashville, Ind., which it acquired in 2019.

“A lot has changed in the 10 years we have been open but we have stuck to our standards of using the best ingredients to make the best wine,” Baumgartner says. “ ... Wineries can be intimidating. We want you to be comfortable whether you have been to hundreds of wineries and wealth of knowledge or if this is the first time you have ever been to a winery.”

New franchisees

McDonald's recently announced that Dean, Nicole and Chad DiMichele have taken over as the new owner-operators of 13 McDonald's restaurants in Indiana, including two in Fort Wayne and the one in Bluffton.

The local restaurants are 3202 St. Joe Center Road and 9827 Lima Road. The Bluffton store is at 984 N. Main St.

Dean DiMichele started his McDonald's career in Northwest Indiana and later became a McDonald's franchisee in St. Louis and Arkansas.

He recently moved to Indiana with his family, including daughter Nicole and son Chad.

“McDonald's gave me the opportunity to pursue my dream and become an owner-operator and now I'm thrilled to be able to continue in that role alongside my children,” Dean DiMichele says.

“The year I was born was the year my parents bought their first restaurant, so I was born into the business,” Nicole DiMichele says. “From playing with Happy Meal toys to learning how to count money in the drive-thru, I've loved growing up in the business and am excited for this next step.”

Porch reopens

Whether you are looking for the perfect Instagram photo or spot to enjoy a meal alfresco, the Porch Off Calhoun has become a popular downtown destination.

Located in the alley next to Pint 'n Slice, 816 S. Calhoun St., the outdoor dining space is now open for the season. There are picnic tables, outdoor furniture, raised planters and other décor to create an inviting space.

The “porch” first took shape in 2019 and won the 2020 National Planning Achievement Gold Award for Urban Design.

Around town

• The YLNI Farmers Market will begin its 17th season May 1. New for 2021, the market will offer Brunch on Barr as food trucks, including alcohol vendors, will be at the market located at the corner of East Wayne and Barr streets. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through the fall.

• Hello Sunshine Bakery, 2610 Lower Huntington Road, is now open on Tuesday evenings. The bakery, which recently opened in the former Waynedale Bakery location, is open during its regular hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and reopens from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays.

• Empower Energy will open Friday at 1744 Apple Glen Blvd., next to Triumph gym. The nutrition shop will offer meal real placement shakes, energy bombs, teas and protein coffee. Hours for opening day will be 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

