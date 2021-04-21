Conjure Coffee plans location on Jefferson

Conjure Coffee announced that a new location is in the works.

The new Conjure Coffee will be on West Jefferson Boulevard, just west of downtown near the confluence of Illinois Road, Jefferson Boulevard and Hillegas Road. The former Subway restaurant at that location is being remodeled, and signs are up for Conjure.

Corey Waldron opened the first Conjure shop in 2016. Conjure offers its own locally roasted coffee and a chef-driven menu that changes seasonally based on availability of local ingredients. In addition to cafe products, it offers an array of packaged roasted coffee, and its coffees are also featured at a number of local restaurants.

The original location is at 701 Columbia Ave. Conjure also operates a cafe inside Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.

An opening date for the new cafe has not been announced.

Warsaw BK remodel

The King will be getting a new look in Warsaw. A remodel is underway at the Burger King restaurant at 2920 Frontage Road.

Construction began this week for the project, which involves building a new restaurant. While the new building is being constructed, the existing store will remain open for several weeks with drive-thru service only.

Quality Dining built the Warsaw restaurant, which opened Nov. 22, 1986.

“We feel honored to be a part of the Kosciusko County community where Quality Dining established our roots, building one of the first Burger King restaurants in northern Indiana,” says Daniel B. Fitzpatrick, Quality Dining chairman and CEO. “After 34 years, it's time to replace the old bones of the original building with modern infrastructure.”

The blueprint for this remodel features a double drive-thru, a self-serve Coca-Cola machine with flavor enhancements, cushioned seating areas and community tables in a spacious dining room.

There are also plans to showcase the area's heritage, including a wall of historical photographs.

McDonald's, BTS

McDonald's is getting ready to pop – announcing a new collaboration with the global pop band BTS.

This one-of-a-kind menu “tour” officially kicks off May 26 in the U.S., when customers can enjoy the BTS Meal at participating restaurants.

The band's signature order includes a 10-piece chicken nuggets, medium french fries, medium Coke and, for the first time in the U.S., Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces. The sauces are inspired by popular recipes from McDonald's in South Korea.

BTS, a seven-member band from South Korea, began topping the charts in 2013.

Mother's Day

Are you celebrating Mother's Day with a special treat or menu? The Dish wants to know!

Restaurants and bakeries can submit menus and specials, along with ordering deadlines, to be published in an upcoming column. Email menus to kdupps@jg.net by April 30.

Around town

• A Wingstop has opened at 5129 Illinois Road. Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight daily, according to the website. It's the second location in Fort Wayne. The menu includes wings, fried chicken tenders, french fries and Cajun-fried corn.

• Rusty's Ice Cream, 9171 Lima Road, will have a grand-opening celebration from 1 to 5 p.m. May 1. The event will take visitors back in time to the 1980s. Attendees will have the chance to take a “Back to the Future” selfie with Doc Brown, see the DeLorean and participate in a costume contest for prizes. There will also be grand-opening specials.

The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.