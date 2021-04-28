Flashback owners adding Patio on Wells

I'll be honest. The last time I ate something at Flashback, I was wearing a pair of “dancing shoes” as I held a piece of pizza.

But a lot has changed since those days on The Landing and a lot is still changing at the YOLO Event Center and Flashback Live, now at 4201 N. Wells St.

Benjamin and Cristina Shank bought the entertainment spot in August, and the pair are “hosting all kinds of events this summer.”

“Flashback and YOLO have been household names in Fort Wayne for years, so we felt that we could leverage the brand identities and existing traffic to expand into several different areas with regard to hospitality and entertainment,” Benjamin Shank says.

Starting May 12, the Patio on Wells will be open Wednesdays with several food trucks on-site and music to entertain guests.

There is also live music Thursdays and Fridays on the patio, with a light-bite menu and drinks available.

“We've done extensive landscaping, brought in new furniture and created a menu that will complement live acoustic sets, small bands, food truck nights and great summer weather,” Shank says.

The menu for the Patio on Wells will include salads, tacos, nachos, chips and dips, chicken fingers and fried veggies. There will also be scratch-made salsas, queso and guacamole from Kelly Nave, who is launching a salsa business – MiKelly's Goodies.

Patio on Wells hours will be 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Looking forward, the owners would like to grow off-site catering and bar services. There is a new mobile bar, Charlie Horse, which will be available for private events such as parties, store openings and weddings. “Charlie” is an old horse trailer that has been converted into a bar on wheels.

“We're also excited to host more private parties and fundraisers on-site as we get to the other side of COVID,” Shank says.

Flashback Live will continue to operate as a club Friday and Saturday nights, including a Summer of Country series on the indoor stage with new artists from Nashville. It starts Saturday with Kevin Jaggers.

“We are bringing in young, up-and-coming artists from a variety of genres to our concert stage earlier in the night to get the party going,” Shank says.

Go to www.facebook.com/Flashbacklivefw for more information on upcoming music performances.

BBQ cook-off

Oak Hill Farm, an area nonprofit, will host its annual People's Choice BBQ Chef Cook-Off on May 7.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a variety of barbecue items and vote for their favorites in the fundraiser.

Participants this year include Jimmy's Barbecue, Walnut Hill Catering, Moose & Mollies, Trubble Brewing and Gigi's. Jimmy's Barbecue has been the winner the past two years.

Indoor and outdoor seating will be available (weather permitting) to accommodate social distancing. Curbside carryout will also be available.

The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. May 7 at Cottage Event Center, 9524 U.S. 24 N. in Roanoke. Tickets are $25 and can are available by calling Oak Hill Farm at 260-672-8199 or going to CottageEventCenter.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Julie Hadaway will perform a variety of pop and country favorites during the event.

Oak Hill Farm is dedicated to promoting horseback riding for the handicapped. It works with children and adults who face physical, emotional and/or social challenges.

Star Wars Day

Sweets So Geek celebrates Star Wars and all things geek every day, owner Chad Seewald says.

But this year, he says “it's important to celebrate everything we can.”

For May 4, the unofficial-official Star Wars holiday (May the Fourth be with you), the bakery in Georgetown Square will have new treats and specials.

Among them will be decorated Star Wars cookies and a new Blue Milkshake (horchata white chocolate).

Fans can also preorder Star Wars cookie decorating kits, which includes a dozen assorted sugar cookies and everything you need to decorate them.

Specials include “buy four, get one free” on all Star Wars chocolates and $1 off other Star Wars milkshakes (Droid Tracks, Dark Side and The Battle of Hoth).

To preorder, call 312-5758.

Empty Bowls back

The PFW Department of Art and Design will host its fourth annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser on May 5.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Walb Classic Ballroom, Purdue University Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E. It benefits the Pantry at Purdue Fort Wayne, Blessings in a Backpack and Purdue Fort Wayne Ceramics Club.

Individuals donate $25 and receive a handcrafted bowl along with a complementary grab 'n' go chicken tortilla or tomato soup lunch, including a drink and dessert. Food for the event is being provided by PFW's Aladdin Food Service and Panera Bread.

Only cash and checks will be accepted. For more information, contact Seth Green at greens@pfw.edu.

