Mother's Day specials offer sweet, savory

Mother's Day is the perfect day to celebrate all that the women in your life have done and the love they have given.

Of course, I write this as a mother of two boys who often spends her mornings searching for the perfect hoodie and finding the missing shoe. (Always a missing shoe!)

While a dream Mother's Day might be to have all shoes lined up neatly on the rack and coats hung, your mom might have a different picture for her day.

Sweets So Geek, 6722 E. State Blvd., wants to help you make Mom feel special and cared for. It is offering a Mother's Day High Tea set, which includes four scones, six macarons, six mini cupcakes, eight finger sandwiches and six sachets of tea.

The sets are $36 each, and preordering is required by visiting the store or Chad@SweetsSoGeek.com. Quantities are limited.

The Georgetown confectioner will also offer two different specialty 6-inch cakes, decorated with buttercream spring flowers: Pink Velvet Peach and Chocolate Raspberry.

Cakes are $20 each. Quantities are limited, and you need to order in advance.

Logan's Roadhouse will have a Mother's Day special available from Friday through Sunday.

The steakhouse, with locations at 6617 Lima Road and 1210 Illinois Road South, will have a 12-ounce prime rib ($25.99) and Momma's Surf & Turf ($26.99), which includes an 8-ounce filet served on a bed of mashed potatoes with a creamy spinach sauce and topped with blackened grilled shrimp.

Logan's will open at 10 a.m. Sunday and will give the first 50 moms to dine-in a free, limited-edition koozie.

Moose schedule

Staffing challenges have prompted Mark Melchi to close Lucky Moose on Sundays for the foreseeable future.

The change to the schedule began this week.

Melchi would have preferred to have given staff and customers more notice. However, he was not able to bring on enough new staff to operate seven days a week. Working with a short crew would have been tough.

“I can't do that to the staff and can't do that to the customers,” Melchi says.

Sundays and Fridays are the busiest days of the week. But Sunday seemed like the most logical day to close, and Melchi noted that other restaurants in the area have closed on Sundays.

While restaurant sales have rebounded amid the pandemic, the industry continues to struggle to hire and retain the workforce. Restaurant Business, an industry magazine, reports that “Even with 1.8 million restaurant workers displaced by the crisis since February 2020, the industry's labor crunch is back in full force – if not worse than it was before 2020's shutdowns.”

A few factors are cited – stimulus packages and additional unemployment benefits, higher-paying jobs elsewhere and health risks associated with indoor dining.

Melchi says he will revisit the schedule in the fall.

Truck park grant

A Fort Wayne food truck proposal won a $1,000 microgrant as part of a Fort Wayne SOUP virtual event April 22.

Presented by TK Kelly,Fort Wayne Food Truck Park will help support local food trucks and offer an inviting space for the community.

The park, which could open next year, is planned for the southeast area of the city. It would help revitalize the area of town while supporting local food truck businesses.

According to Kelly, nearly 100 mobile food licenses were granted by the Allen County Department of Health last year.

Kelly has more than 25 years of experience as a professional in the food industry and has worked in Seattle, Memphis, Los Angeles, Nashville, San Francisco and Minneapolis.

SOUP grant funding will be used for attorney and branding fees for the food truck park.

Founded in 2017, Fort Wayne SOUP hosts microgrant dinners for the community and raise funds for projects.

Club Z event back

The popular “Birdies, Brews and Barbecues” events at Trine University's Club Z will return beginning May 27.

Monthly during the summer, the events feature live music on the patio from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., along with a menu including choice of ribs, chicken or a hamburger with unlimited sides for $10.99, and a full bar. Children ages 6 to 12 eat for only $5. Sides include coleslaw, baked beans, triple cheese macaroni and cheese, and house-made cookies and brownies.

The events take place at the Zollner Golf Course clubhouse, in the university's MTI Center, 1215 Thunder Ave., Angola.

Adam Strack will perform for the opening and again July 29. Acoustic guitarist Jim Weber will perform June 24 and Aug. 19.

For more information, go to zollnergc.com/club-z.

Market deliveries

Market Wagon, an Indianapolis-based online farmers market, has expanded its home delivery in the Fort Wayne area.

The delivery area includes DeKalb, Huntington, Allen, Whitley, Wells, Noble, Adams, Kosciusko, Grant, Wabash, LaGrange, Steuben, Blackford and Jay counties.

The service allows customers to browse more than 680 locally grown products online and place an order from multiple local vendors with a single checkout. Orders are delivered each Thursday afternoon in insulated totes using ice packs to preserve freshness when needed.

Local farmers and artisans are among the vendors that deliver to the area via Market Wagon.

Windrose Urban Farm currently offers fresh shiitake, oyster and lions mane mushrooms grown locally. Amish Aquaponics in New Haven grows exotic lettuces. Hoffman Certified Organics is a local USDA Certified Organic farm in Huntertown.

Dave's coming

Dave's Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced a franchise agreement that will result in 28 locations in Indiana and Ohio.

Operated by Tyler Freeland, Todd Hollman and Matt Fortney, the group will focus on adding 15 locations throughout Indiana, including Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Muncie, Lafayette and Bloomington.

In Ohio, 13 locations are expected to open in the Columbus area. In addition to joining Dave's Hot Chicken, the group owns and operates 45 Pizza Hut restaurants in northeast and central Indiana.

The team is seeking 2,000- to 3,000-square-foot spaces on the end of shopping centers and freestanding locations, with an eye toward drive-thru infrastructure.

“In addition to the delicious food that Dave's Hot Chicken has to offer, what really stood out to Todd, Matt and me, is how people-focused the brand is. It's one of the many factors that made the franchise opportunity so intriguing,” Freeland says. “There's a wealth of potential in these markets to grow Dave's Hot Chicken and our team is excited to tap into it.”

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made kale slaw, creamy mac and cheese and crispy fries or cheese fries.

