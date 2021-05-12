All-American Stores pays it forward for Gigi's

GiGi's Genesis Health Bar and All-American Stores recently announced a new partnership to expand career training opportunities to adults with Down syndrome.

All-American Stores in Fort Wayne, which occupy a variety of gas stations, will carry salads, wraps and sandwiches made by ambassadors from GiGi's Genesis Health Bar. All proceeds from the sales of these new items in May will go to support GiGi's Genesis Health Bar and GiGi's Playhouse Fort Wayne's career training programs. All-American has also pledged to raise $30,000 in donations at their registers for GiGi's Playhouse Fort Wayne through September.

As a part of GiGi's Playhouse Fort Wayne, GiGi's Genesis Health Bar opened in 2018 to extend career training opportunities in a real-life food-service environment. The health bar, 6081 N. Clinton St., sells smoothies, wraps, make-your-own salads, sandwiches and quesadillas.

“Over the last year, we've looked at a variety of ways to provide career training in a real-world setting, even amid the pandemic,” health bar manager Teya Lahr says. “With many restaurants experiencing a decline in service, we started brainstorming creative ways to continue to provide our adults with Down syndrome with meaningful experiences while serving the community.”

To buy the grab-and-go items, customers can visit the stores at 513 E. Dupont Road, 6520 Lima Road and 9310 Lima Road. Customers can also donate at the register at any of the nine All-American locations in Ossian, LaOtto, New Haven, Columbia City, Hoagland and Monroeville.

New additions to mall

Another dining option is coming to Jefferson Pointe with the addition of a BurgerFi store.

Permits have been filed with Allen County Building Department for the location, which would be the chain's second in Fort Wayne. A restaurant opened in 2017 at 7777 Coldwater Road.

The new BurgerFi will open near Old Navy, next to M. Vince Nail Spa.

BurgerFi serves a variety of gourmet burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, fries and onion rings, as well as a frozen custard-based dessert menu.

Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill is also under construction with a target opening date of late summer/early fall. The Lima, Ohio-based restaurant will occupy the former Rosati's Pizza, near the AMC movie theater.

Ghosted goodies

There is also now a Wow Bao ghost kitchen operating out of Flat Top Grill at Jefferson Pointe.

Wow Bao offers Asian street food such as potstickers, steamed dumplings, rice, noodle bowls and – of course – baos, which are steamed buns filled with savory or sweet flavors.

Ordering and delivery is available through third-party platforms including DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Pizza chain eyes Summit City

An Illinois-based pizza franchise has announced strategic growth plans that will include Fort Wayne.

Antioch Pizza Shop plans to reach 30 units by 2026, and Fort Wayne is among target locations. The franchise is seeking investors to help grow the business in the area.

The pizza shop is known for a menu that includes double-decker pizza and Chicago pub-style thin crust pizza. In addition, Antioch serves homemade Italian beef sandwiches, pasta, salads, wings, ice cream and other desserts.

There are seven locations in Illinois and Wisconsin with three more in development.

Art and Karen Wicklein bought Antioch Pizza Shop, which was founded in 1977, from the original owner in 2008. The couple is targeting single and multiunit deals across Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Ohio-based Hot Head Burritos is also looking to expand into Fort Wayne. Billboards are up seeking franchisees. There are five locations in Indiana, including North Webster, and two more in the works.

The menu includes burritos, bowls and tacos in flavor combinations such as Hawaiian, Sweet Habanero Chicken and Southwest Ranch as well as build-your-own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas and nachos.

