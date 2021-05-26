Trubble, Conjure open latest locations

Expansion seems to be on the menu as Trubble Brewing and Conjure Coffee recently opened new spots.

Trubble Public House, aka the Trubble Pub, will be open 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hours might be extended after the pub gets settled.

The new restaurant, 314 N. Main St. in Roanoke, is a casual space with three big-screen TVs, dart boards, a pool table and ample bar seating that encourages longer stays. It serves Trubble Brewing beer, wine and hand-selected liquors. Small plates including paninis and soft pretzels are also served there.

The brewery opened its original location at 2725 Broadway in 2015. Trubble is known for its unique and locally sourced foods such as the chicken & waffles and Brewger brewpub burger. In 2019, Trubble opened its second location, Trubble Riverside Cafe & Tap, inside Promenade Park.

The Roanoke location marks the brewer's first foray outside downtown Fort Wayne. It is also the first Trubble location to serve liquor.

Conjure Coffee hosted a soft opening last weekend for its newest spot, Conjure Commute.

The cafe, which is now open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, will serve made-to-order breakfast sandwiches, pastries and coffee. The location, in the former Subway restaurant at 3710 W. Jefferson Blvd., has a drive-thru.

The original Conjure Coffee is just east of downtown at 701 Columbia Ave. There is also a Conjure cafe inside Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St., and at Fort Wayne International Airport.

Tastes on the Terrace

Wednesdays through June 30, Honeywell House in Wabash will play host to Tastes on the Terrace.

Tastes on the Terrace, which is from 5 to 8 p.m., features scenic outdoor dining with weekly menus featuring appetizers, entrees and desserts prepared by Honeywell Foundation executive chef David Ericsson.

Tastes on the Terrace menu options include salads, pizzas and sandwiches. Weekly menus for each event will be posted on the Honeywell House Facebook page.

Guests can enjoy their meal as they take in the Honeywell House grounds. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors. Tastes on the Terrace is open for all ages, and reservations are not required.

The Honeywell House is owned and operated by the Honeywell Foundation. For more information about Tastes on the Terrace, go to HoneywellArts.org.

Sleeves for charity

McDonald's has launched a campaign called “Sleeves for Support” to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

Customers can purchase an insulated beverage sleeve, specifically designed to hold a 30-ounce McDonald's beverage cup for $5 at any Indiana McDonald's restaurant. The campaign began Tuesday and will continue while supplies last.

RMHC programs help families with ill or injured children, ensuring they can stay together and be near the medical care they need at leading hospitals.

“McDonald's and our customers have been longtime supporters of RMHC and the important support they provide families with sick children and we are excited to continue that support though this year's Sleeves for Support campaign,” says Britt Sather, an area McDonald's owner/operator. “This $5 purchase will help families stay together in their time of need.”

Lee's donation

In the much-debated chicken sandwich wars, Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken has launched an initiative to “Make Chicken Peace, Not War.”

Lee's will donate $10,000 to World Central Kitchen and is inviting other brands and individuals to make their own donation at WCK.org/LeesChicken. The brand is actively promoting the challenge through its social media and working with various influencers to do the same.

Lee's first introduced two versions of its chicken sandwich just over a year ago. At 130 units, Lee's isn't the biggest player in the chicken sandwich game. However, the product has been the most successful new product launch in more than 20 years.

The spicy version outsells the traditional 2-to-1 across the country.

