Family offers Transylvanian cakes, heritage

Timea Csibi and her family are bringing Transylvanian street food to Fort Wayne with Chimney Cakes at the Fort Wayne's Farmers Market on Saturdays and Salomon Farm on Wednesdays.

Chimney cakes are a traditional pastry native to the historic region of Romania, dating to the 15th century. They earned their name from the shape, which resembles a chimney pipe.

For each cake, fresh dough is hand rolled onto a wooden cylinder and then covered with sugar and baked in a special oven.

“As the wooden rollers turn around slowly, the sugar is caramelized on the surface and forms a shiny, crispy crust,” Csibi says in a written statement. “When the cake is fully baked and still hot, it is rolled into different toppings of your choice, such as cinnamon, almond, cocoa, walnut or coconut.”

The chimney cakes are sweet, crispy and crunchy on the outside, with light and fluffy dough on the hollow inside.

With a Hungarian-Transylvanian heritage and a 15-year career in human resources, Csibi decided to launch Chimney Cakes to bring a taste of her heritage to Fort Wayne.

“I was excited to switch from corporate HR to stay-at-home mom and now small business owner,” she says.

While the chimney cakes are made on-site at her farmers market booth, Csibi hopes to transition to a food truck or trailer and eventually expand her business to a brick-and-mortar bakery.

Lucky Guitar honored

One Lucky Guitar was recently recognized at the 2021 Craft Beer Marketing Awards for its collaboration with the Landing Beer Co.

The company won a Gold Crushie in USA Best Can Design for the Good Idea! Blonde Ale design. It also won a Gold Crushie award for USA Best Logo Design.

The CBMAs is a worldwide competition that focuses specifically on excellence in the artistic and creative marketing and packaging efforts of breweries, designers and agencies craft beer that play an increasingly critical role in differentiating brands in the retail marketplace.

“Our panel of over 300 judges from around the world had their work cut out for them this year,” co-founder Jackie DiBella says in a release. “The difference between winners came down to a quarter of a point in some cases – it was a tough competition!”

For its second year, the CBMAs accepted entries from around the globe from five regions as opposed to last year's awards which only accepted entries from North America. A total of 196 awards were presented to winning brewers, designers, and marketing agencies.

Reopening

• Sassie Cakes, 1014 Broadway, recently celebrated its grand reopening. The downtown bakery had closed its storefront in March 2020, when the COVID-19 shutdowns began. However, it was continuing to offer custom cakes and other treats through pre-order.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

In addition, Madison Ave. Chocolates and Bakerson Pie Co. are available at the storefront.

Father's Day

Father's Day might be for grilling out but dads enjoy a good brunch or dinner out, too. If your restaurant is offering a special Father's Day promotion, we want to know.

Please send your menu, hours and any relevant information to kdupps@jg.net. The deadline to submit information is June 9.

