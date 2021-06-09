Local Kona Ice owners adding coffee truck

The treats might be frozen, but Fort Wayne's reception to the Kona Ice franchise has been nothing but warm.

Now the owners are expanding their business to make it hot.

They will launch Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck in the next few weeks, offering your favorite coffee beverages to go.

The truck has had a soft launch, making appearances at Teds Beerhall for Food Truck Thursdays. When it's fully operational, the truck will also be available for private events.

Park Place closes

Park Place on Main has permanently closed, but there are plans for the downtown restaurant space.

The location at 200 E. Main St. has been leased, according to Pete Giokaris, who helps manage restaurant operations for Bill Bean.

The new tenants plan to turn the space into an Asian fusion restaurant, Giokaris says. I've reached out to the new operators and hope to share details soon.

Park Place on Main opened in 2017 but closed last year amid the pandemic. Several other restaurants owned by Bean have been temporarily closed, with key employees moved to The Pub at 1802, 1802 Spy Run Ave., and Summit Grill, 6525 Covington Road.

Giokaris says there are no plans yet for The Fish House, 4910 N. Clinton St., and Bill's Smokehouse is also temporarily closed.

Waynedale coffee

Tazza Cafe has opened its doors in Waynedale.

The cafe, 5991 Bluffton Road, is in the former Solly's Coins in the building adjacent to the Waynedale BMV branch.

The coffee menu includes frappes, such as toasted pistachio and extreme toffee; lattes, such as mochas and caramel macchiatos; and tea. The food menu includes sandwiches, quiche, bakery items and sweet treats, such as macarons.

Indoor seating is available, and there is a drive-thru.

Hours are 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Special for Dad

Ruth's Chris will be offering something special for Dad.

Available for curbside to-go and delivery, the Father's Day Dinner for Two comes with shrimp cocktail, a salad, two 11-ounce classic filets, creamed spinach, mashed potatoes and cheesecake to share. Orders can be placed Monday through June 20 at https://bit.ly/3nlB1GO

Ruth Chris' standard menu will be available for in-person dining, with outdoor seating available, from 4 to 9 p.m. Father's Day. For reservations, to www.ruthschrisphg.com/fort-wayne.

Around town

• A new shop will soon take over the former Tom's Donuts space in Georgetown. Renovations are underway for the Donut Bar, which should open this summer at 6328 E. State Blvd.

• A second Don Taco location is planned for Crescent Avenue. The restaurant will be near Purdue University Fort Wayne, just before the intersection with Hobson Road. The restaurant should be opening this summer.

• Panda Express is adding another Fort Wayne location, this time near Leo Crossing. The location is near Dupont Road and North Clinton Street.

The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.