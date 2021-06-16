Late-night cookie spot coming to downtown

Have you ever wanted something sweet in the middle of the night? Like, really wanted something sweet? And then as you pad down to the kitchen, you discover that your husband has eaten all of the cookies ... and ice cream?

Yeah, me neither. Definitely not me.

But, if that is you, you might be excited to hear that an Insomnia Cookies location is headed to downtown.

Insomnia Cookies got its start in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by then-student Seth Berkowitz in 2003.

There are now nearly 200 locations, and the brand is growing rapidly across the country.

The local spot will be at 840 S. Calhoun St. Signs are up, promoting the dessert shop.

According to Sarah Schwab, director of communications, it will open this summer. She promises to share more details as they become available.

The menu includes cookies, cookie sandwiches, ice cream and cookie cakes. Flavors include salted caramel, chocolate peanut butter cup and orange creamsicle.

There are multiple locations in Indiana, including in Muncie, West Lafayette and Indianapolis. Hours are typically 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Blessings chef named

Chicago chef Matthias Merges will be the special guest for this year's Blessings in a Backback fundraiser Sept. 29 at Sycamore Hills Golf Club.

Merges was executive chef for 14 years at Charlie Trotter's before founding Mordecai, Billy Sunday, Lucky Dorr and Old Irving Brewing Co.

Tickets are $800 per person and can be reserved at blessingsindiana.org/events.

Blessings in a Backpack helps meet the nutritional needs of children by providing weekend meals during the school year, increasing awareness of child hunger and expanding the program across the U.S.

New Pointe spots

Two more restaurants are joining Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill and Burger Fi at Jefferson Pointe.

The southwest mall's website has Yats listed as coming soon. A fast casual concept, Yats serves Cajun Creole fare. Dishes include chili cheese etouffee with crawfish, gumbo, jambalaya and white chicken chili.

There's no word yet on where Yats will be at the mall, and an email requesting more information was not immediately returned.

Yats got its start in 2001 when Joe Vuskovich, a New Orleans restaurateur, decided to come out of retirement. The first location was on College Avenue in Indianapolis.

California-based Taps Fish House and Brewery plans to open in October next to Talbots, according to a spokesperson for Jefferson Pointe.

Taps has three locations in California and one opening soon in Arizona, according to its website. More information will be available soon.

Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill announced in March that it would open at Jefferson Pointe, near the AMC movie theater. I reached out to Tony Heaphy of Good Food Restaurants for an update about the restaurant. He confirmed that it is still on track to open in mid-September.

Construction is underway for Burger Fi, the second location in Fort Wayne. It will be between Old Navy and Chipotle.

Dunkin update

If my inbox was any indication, the Georgetown area is ready for a Dunkin Donuts.

Work began on a location on East State Boulevard, and an imminent opening date seemed promising. But as readers have shared, progress seemed to stall.

Well, you are in luck.

According to a representative for Dunkin, a location is slated to open at the end of the year at 6533 E. State Blvd.

Around town

• Smokehaus has closed in New Haven. In a social media post, owner Daniel Tatum cited a lack of customers and staff. He will continue to operate the Smokehaus food truck and offer catering.

• The new Asian fusion restaurant coming to downtown Fort Wayne has a name. Saisaki will open soon in the former Park Place on Main space. It will offer sushi, hibachi and Thai food.

• The owners of Don Taco hope to open the Ice Way location in the next month. A second location, as reported in last week's column, will be on Crescent Avenue near Purdue Fort Wayne.

