Satek Winery, Trine pair up for special meal

Satek Winery is collaborating with Trine University's food management company, Bon Appetit, for a unique dinner experience on June 30.

Guests will be able to enjoy a food and wine pairing meal from 6 to 8 p.m. at Club Z, the clubhouse for Trine's Zollner Golf Course. The event will include a four-course gourmet meal. Several dishes will feature Satek's wines as ingredients, and those who attend will have the opportunity to try the wines themselves.

The meal opens with rotolo (or pasta rolls) of ricotta with summer herbs and pesto. It will be served with a brown butter made with Satek's Traminette. A salad featuring strawberries, feta and pistachio brittle will be topped with a vinaigrette starring Satek's Whimsy.

The main course, Cumin and Chili Rubbed Short Rib with Cherry Butter, will be complemented by a bordelaise featuring Satek's Jackpot, as well yukon gold puree and grilled fennel.

Dessert is a flourless chocolate cake with chantilly cream and raspberry coulis.

Tickets for the meal are $30 each. Call 260-665-4278.

New Burger Fi option

Do you have a stack of napkins ready? Because I've got some juicy details about the new Burger Fi location at Jefferson Pointe.

And by juicy, I mean the burgers because the restaurant recently launched the SWAG, a spicy Wagyu burger made with candied ghost pepper bacon and habanero pepper jack cheese.

I caught up with Michael Catalogna, one of the franchisees for the local Burger Fi restaurants, who says the Jefferson Pointe location is slated to open in mid-September. It will be a bit smaller than the one on Coldwater Road, with indoor seating for 62. However, it will have more outdoor seating.

Catalogna says his team had been looking to expand southwest and had hoped to open the Jefferson Pointe location in 2020. They had to hit the brakes because of the pandemic.

He anticipates a good response to the restaurant, and adds that the dynamic at the outdoor mall has changed, with the addition of Trader Joe's and a yoga studio. More facilities for everyday use have increased the foot traffic there.

Greek Fest fare

Your favorite Greek Fest fare will be available Thursday through Saturday at a special drive-through event.

The event will be at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 110 E. Wallen Road. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Menu items include gyro sandwiches, Greek salad, spanakopita, pork souvlaki, Greek fries and rice pilaf. In addition, there will also be the festival's famous baklava and other pastries, such as kataifa and loukoumades.

The festival is also partnering with Waiter On the Way. For more information, go to fortwayne.waiterontheway.biz. Pre-orders are available at FortWayneGreekFestival.org.

Around town

• Mocha Lounge just launched its summer drink menu. Coffee drinks include the blackberry mocha, coconut caramel latte and the Neapolitan. It also includes a tropical chia and blended strawberry lemonade. Mocha Lounge has two locations, 6511 Covington Road and 4635 E. Dupont Road.

• Don Taco, 4210 Crescent Ave., is now open. The menu includes made-to-order tacos, bowls, burritos, salads and quesadillas. Fillings include carne asada, birria, carnitas and chicken. There are also four varieties of house made salsa, as well as guacamole.

The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.