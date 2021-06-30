950 Speakeasy Bistro set to open in Lagro

After being stalled for more than a year because of the pandemic, 950 Speakeasy Bistro is set to open in Lagro early next month.

Nestled along the banks of the Wabash River and near the trailhead of the Wabash River Trail, the 950 Speakeasy Bistro was renovated by owners Justin and Darcie Gillespie. It features a wood bar, a stone bar back, metal ceiling and ambient pendant lights. It's a look that seems equal parts rustic and modern. The two-story bar and eatery saw a complete renovation spanning more than a year.

“A lot of labor, love and attention to detail was invested into this place in Lagro,” Justin Gillespie says in a written statement. “We've been anxious to open the doors to the public for a while now and it's finally come to fruition after countless hours of work. We hope that this community enjoys every bit that the 950 Speakeasy Bistro has to offer.”

The bistro will serve a variety of dishes and cocktails that pay homage to Lagro, which is southwest of Fort Wayne. Signature cocktails such as the River Island Sunrise and Blue Star Highway were crafted to be true to the Prohibition era's most popular liquors such as gin and whiskey.

There will be a limited menu consisting of pizza, sandwiches, soup, salads and charcuterie boards.

The main level will be available for family dining. The bar, which is on the lower level, will be for adults 21 and older. There is also an open patio and deck seating, offering views of the river and plenty of space for lawn games and outdoor activities.

“Our family has lived in Lagro for many generations and the town has no restaurants or drinking establishments left, aside from the local Legion,” Gillespie says in an email to The Journal Gazette. “We wanted to open a welcoming place for the local residents to be able to frequent, as well as visitors from out of town. There has been a concerted effort to rebuild our local community and we wanted to do our part.”

Hours are tentatively set for 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday. An opening date has not been set.

Anniversary deals

It's been one year since Crescendo Coffee & More opened and The Club Room at The Clyde was expanded, and it's time to celebrate.

This week, the Bluffton Road cafe and restaurant will be offering specials and giveaways to mark the anniversary. At Crescendo Coffee & More, there will be a buy one, get one free ice cream special. Club Room guests can sign up for daily ticket giveaways for upcoming concerts at Clyde Theatre as well as other daily birthday surprises.

Crescendo opened in July 2020, building on the success of The Clyde Theatre and The Club Room, 1908 Bluffton Road

Hours for Crescendo are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The Club Room at The Clyde is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Summer closures

Summertime is here, and that means two things. And I'm not talking about oppressive humidity and awkward tan lines. Summer is the season for weekend trips and projects around the house.

For restaurants, it can also mean extended time off to give staff a respite and time to travel. It's also an opportunity to spruce up the restaurant, whether it's a chance to get cleaning done or do a remodeling project.

Spyro's, 6455 W. Jefferson Blvd., will be closed beginning Sunday for light cleaning and remodeling. The restaurant will reopen July 19.

Waynewood Inn, 8421 Bluffton Road, is temporarily closed for a remodeling project.

The Corner Pocket, 3215 St. Joe Center Road, will be closed Sunday through Thursday to give staff time for a vacation.

Saigon Restaurant, 2006, S. Calhoun St., is closed through July 14.

I will also be taking a bit of a vacation, so there will not be a Dish column July 7. It will return July 14.

Around town

• A new ghost kitchen has opened. Mr. Beast Burger is operating out of the kitchen at Piere's, 5629 St. Joe Road. The menu includes burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries and more. You can order using delivery services including DoorDash.

• Sycamore Hills Golf Club and executive chef Anthony Capua were recently recognized by Club + Resort Business. The club ranked No. 20 on a list of the best culinary experiences at private clubs and resorts.

Clubs submitted “data on annual food-and-beverage revenue, membership size, weekly cover counts, banquet capacity, a la carte and banquet menus, food costs, certifications, front- and back-of-house photos and more,” according to the industry news website. An independent panel of judges ranked the clubs.

