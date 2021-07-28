Winery in Ashley gets medals at NY contest

An area winery was recognized recently at the Finger Lakes International Wine Competition.

Hartland Winery in Ashley won three silver medals and three bronze medals. The silver medal winners were Marquette, Frontenac Gris and Chambourcin. The bronze medal winners were Vignoles, LaCrescent and Norton.

“We are pleased to have medaled in the first year that we entered this competition, after taking a year off from competition in 2020,” Hartland co-owner and winemaker Alan Lockhart says in a news release.

The grape from each wine was Indiana grown, with five being grown in northeast Indiana and three in the vineyard at Hartland Winery.

Two other Indiana wineries also won awards – At the Barn Winery in Lawrenceburg and Lanthier Winery in Madison.

The competition took place last month near Keuka Lake, New York. More than 1,750 entries were blind judged.

New in Waynedale

A new restaurant has opened in the former Waynewood Inn in Waynedale.

Morgan's Tap & Grill, 8421 Bluffton Road, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The new restaurant offers appetizers such as fried mushrooms and cheese curds, and salads including Buffalo chicken. There are also baskets, burgers and sandwiches. Signature cocktails include a Lemon Head martini and kilted sour.

Beer festival set

Tickets are now on sale for Brewed IN the Fort.

The craft beer festival will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 11 at Headwaters Park East.

There will be local breweries, cider mills and meaderies offering samples. Participants include Off Square Brewing, Fortlandia, People's Brewing, Trubble Brewing, the Landing Beer Co. and Four Misfits Brew Crew.

Shigs in Pit and Bravas will be among food vendors at the event, and there will be live music.

General admission is $40, which includes unlimited craft beer samples and a souvenir tasting glass. VIP tickets are $65, which includes a VIP gift and early entrance. For $100, an attendee can be a Trail Rockstar, which includes the VIP entrance, access to a private hospitality tent and a Fort Wayne Trails gift. A portion of the Trail Rockstar ticket is donated to Fort Wayne Trails.

Attendees must be 21 years or older.

Tickets are available at BrewedINTheFort.com or at Mad Anthony Brewing Co. and Shigs in Pit locations.

Around town

• Tasty Pizza, 4302 Fairfield Ave., has announced it is closing.

• Friendly Fox, 4001 South Wayne Ave., will be closed Sundays and Mondays in August.

• Ben's Pretzels has closed its Jefferson Pointe location.

