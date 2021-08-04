Fast-growing Freddy's finding way to Fort

I'm not someone who is out looking for signs. But this weekend I saw one as I was driving to Cincinnati to attend a family reunion. (No, it wasn't “Turn Around. Go Back To Indiana!”)

The sign was for Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, which has a location in Harrison, Ohio, just miles from the Indiana border.

“Interesting,” I thought.

And it's more interesting now that I've confirmed that a location is planned for the north side of Fort Wayne.

Kim Huynh, a public relations specialist for the Kansas-based franchise, confirmed that construction will begin next year near Diebold and Dupont roads.

The menu features steakburgers, grilled chicken sandwiches and hot dogs, as well as shoestring fries, chicken tenders and chili. Custard treats include sundaes, concrete mixers, Oreo custard sandwiches, shakes and malts.

The Freddy's concept is rapidly growing. More than a dozen restaurants were scheduled to open in the first half of 2021, the company shared in a June news release. Freddy's was on track to open more than 45 restaurants in 2021. It opened 30 restaurants in 2020.

Freddy's has Indiana locations in Indianapolis, Bloomington, Evansville and West Lafayette.

Saisaki open

Saisaki Fort Wayne is now open in the former Park Place restaurant space at 200 E. Main St.

The Asian fusion restaurant brings sushi to downtown Fort Wayne, as well as other Thai and Japanese favorites.

The menu includes appetizers such as crab Rangoon and spring rolls; bento boxes, including shrimp tempura and chicken teriyaki; and specialty rolls such as the Moon Fire, which is made with shrimp tempura and spicy shrimp.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Willie's to move

Willie's Family Restaurant has announced that it plans to move in early fall.

The restaurant, which has been open for more than three decades, currently serves guests at 6342 St. Joe Center Road. The location will remain open as it remodels its new spot at 3434 N. Anthony Blvd.

Willie's hopes to be open in September. However, the former Chrome Plated Diner location needs extensive renovations.

Fortlandia turns 2

Fortlandia Brewing Co. will celebrate its second anniversary this weekend.

The brewery at 1010 Spring St. will have an event tent, food vendors and live music. Beer will be available in the taproom and in the tent, with the brewery tapping a number of never-before-released beers throughout the weekend.

The event will be 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and noon to midnight Saturday.

World in Wabash

Visit the world without leaving Indiana? This month's installment of First Friday in Wabash will offer samples of ethnic cuisine from eight regions.

The event will highlight cuisines from Thailand, Korea, Germany, Mexico, the Middle East, Greece, Norway and the United States.

Sampling locations will be at downtown Wabash businesses including Wabash Marketplace, Eclectic Shoppe, Gallery 64, Visit Wabash County, Borders & Beyond Gallery, Hoosier Chiropractic and Living Well Downtown.

In addition to the ethnic cuisine sampling stations, a variety of food trucks will be parked in the Downtown District including Emmett's Paddy Wagon, Nick's Weiner Wagon, Tim's Thai 2 Go, The Saucy Zoodle, Twisted Smoke, Chow Down Food Truck, Payne's Fish & Chips, Kona Ice and JB's Cuisine Machine.

The first 100 people who travel to each country's station will receive a stamp in a passport. Passports that are completely stamped can be turned in at the Wabash Marketplace office or Visit Wabash County for a chance to win a gift basket.

The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Around town

• Salvatori's Authentic Italian Eatery plans to open a location in Leo Crossing by the end of October, according to posts by local restaurant owner Stephanie Bourounis in the 2GoFW Facebook group. The spot on Leo Road on the northeast side will be the restaurant's fifth.

• Promising a whole new donut experience, The Donut Bar has announced its opening date. The Georgetown Square shop – formerly Tom's Donuts, 6328 E. State Blvd. – will begin serving customers Aug. 20.

• Don Taco has opened its new location at 4037 Ice Way. The restaurant offers burritos, tacos, quesadillas and bowls. Guests can choose their protein, including grilled chicken, carnitas, carne asada and birria. A location at 4210 Crescent Ave. opened this summer.

