Local shops offer ice cream, coffee flights

The flight is no longer reserved for the 21-and-over crowd – or the runway, for that matter.

A popular way to sample a range of drinks, flights often include sample-size pours of beer and wine. However, local restaurants and cafes are serving up their creative spin on the flight.

Sweets on Main, 123 W. Main St., announced this week that it will offer ice cream flights. Available in two sizes, the flights allow guests to sample up to six different ice creams.

The Sampler for One includes six sampler size scoops of ice cream, and it costs $5. The Sampler to Share includes four mini scoops of ice cream for $10.

The Grind Coffee House in Garrett recently released its fall coffee flight menu. The flight includes four 12-ounce iced coffees – caramel apple cold brew, pumpkin spice iced latte, campfire cold brew and salted caramel iced mocha. Pre-orders are recommended.

Flights debuted at the coffee shop this summer, owner Kayla Diederich says, to celebrate its reopening after a year of being curbside only. The Grind is a small shop, just 400 square feet, and social distancing guidelines made it hard to do dine-in services.

“The first day of reopening we wanted to open with something new and exciting,” Diederich says. “At the time, there were no other coffee houses offering flights.”

The Grind plans to continue offering the flights and change the varieties seasonally. The four coffees are served on a wood plank, with the name of the coffee drink written in chalk marker.

“They have been extremely popular for us, attracting people from neighboring cities and states,” Diederich says.

Tazza Café, 5991 Bluffton Road, recently added coffee flights to its menus. Visitors to the Waynedale coffee shop can choose from several different iced or hot coffee flavors including a lavender vanilla latte, pistachio latte, and coconut and chocolate mocha. Lattes can be made with non-dairy milk.

The availability of flights is limited; people are encouraged to call in advance to reserve a flight.

Kilwins coming

Local couple Paul and Renee Marinko are bringing treats from the well-known Kilwins Chocolate Kitchen to downtown Fort Wayne.

Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream shop is expected to open early next month inside the new Bradley hotel, 626 S. Harrison St.

Kilwins, which began in northern Michigan in 1947, is known for a variety of sweet treats, including its chocolates, truffles, hand-paddled Mackinac Island Fudge and its original recipe, super-premium ice cream.

The store will be a family business, with the couple's four adult children involved in different capacities, their brother-in-law joining the team as assistant store manager, and extended family hopping on board as busy schedules allow.

The Marinkos are transitioning to their Kilwins venture after spending more than 30 years in education.

In June 2017, the couple visited the Kilwins Chocolate Kitchen in Petoskey, Michigan, where all the Kilwin's Heritage Chocolates are made. While visiting the store, the Marinkos inquired about opening a Kilwins in Fort Wayne.

Now, four years later, they are preparing to open their own store.

The Marinkos believe their downtown location at the northeast corner of Harrison and Pearl streets, inside The Bradley, is ideal. “It's perfectly situated along Fort Wayne's urban trail on Harrison Street, and just a few steps from The Landing and Promenade Park,” they say. “We're excited to be a small part of our amazing hometown's growth and quality-of-life improvements.”

Like all Kilwins stores, the Fort Wayne location will feature an open kitchen where customers can view products being made.

Portillo's 500 days

On Tuesday, Portillo's, 295 Coliseum Blvd W., will mark 500 days of business.

To celebrate, the fast-casual chain will offer guests $1 slices of chocolate cake with the purchase of any sandwich (including hot dogs).

This week, leading up to the celebration, the Fort Wayne location will donate 20% of all online orders, up to $2,500, to Humane Fort Wayne. The donor-funded organization is a pet shelter and pet adoption program serving the Northeast Indiana community.

Around town

• Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana and Girl Scouts of the USA recently announced that the new “Adventurefuls” cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season, which runs from January to early March. The brownie-inspired cookie has caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

• Joseph Decuis will host its annual Farm to Fork Harvest Dinner on Sept. 17. The five-course dinner begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception at the restaurant's farm, which is about 6 miles from downtown Roanoke. Each course is served with wine. The cost is $180 per person, and the cost includes a welcome cocktail, dinner with wines, tax and tip. A credit card is required upon making reservations.

