The Dish: Three Rivers Distilling offers cocktail workshops

If you asked me what I would do with a cup of coffee, I would have one – and only one – answer: Drink it.

Hot, iced, regular or decaf ... I love coffee. I'm mostly content to enjoy it black as I go through my day.

But if you give coffee to one of the team members at Three Rivers Distilling Co., they are likely to make a cocktail with it. And they will show you how to do just that Sept. 28.

The Coffee Lovers Cocktail Workshop is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the distillery, 224 E. Wallace St. Attendees will learn how to make one iced and one hot cocktail with coffee as the star ingredient. The cost, $45, also includes an assorted sample plate with the CBR (Chicken Bacon Ranch) sandwich, with spinach artichoke dip and a signature homemade dessert.

Alison Million, the distillery's retail coordinator, says the workshops are a fun way to bring people to the distillery on Tuesdays.

“The classes are usually pretty small, but everyone there is there for a fun experience that's not just another dinner out or another movie,” she says. “So the class members typically strike up conversations together, we joke around. ...

“(It's) just like sitting up at the bar rail and joking around with the bartender, but learning how to make the drinks at the same time.”

While the coffee is heating up, the distillery is preparing for the weather to cool off. The popular outdoor dining igloos will make a return, Million says, with sign-ups beginning in the next few weeks.

“The igloos will be on the patio, weather permitting, the second or third week of October just depends if it will be getting chilly enough,” she says. “We will be setting them up two at a time this year instead of putting all of them on the patio at once.”

Upcoming cocktail workshops include Basic Bae on Oct. 13, Halloween cocktails on Oct. 27, Punch Bowl Party on Nov. 23 and Home for the Holidays on Dec. 14. To learn more or register, go to www.3rdistilling.com/register.

New restaurants

Two new restaurants will expand the culinary scene in the area.

Signage is up for Deema Turkish Cuisine, which will occupy the former Yen Ching restaurant in Covington Plaza.

Turkish food is considered to be a fusion of Mediterranean, Eastern European, Asian and Middle Eastern food. It features aromatic spices such as cumin, cardamom, coriander and allspice.

It's the second restaurant in as many weeks that I have shared will be opening in the Covington Plaza/West Jefferson Boulevard area. Wild Crab will open in the former Scotty's Brewhouse.

In Angola, The Rooted Vegan is set to open soon.

The restaurant began as a farmers market staple and will bring vegan fare to the heart of downtown Angola in the former Coachlight Coffee House location, 30 N. Public Square. The renovated space will feature a tin ceiling, modern lighting and plenty of seating.

The business is known for its baked goods, including doughnuts, cake pops and muffins. Savory items include breads such as focaccia bread and basil baguettes.

A grand opening date has not been announced.

Germanfest fare

Missing your favorite Germanfest fare? Fort Wayne Turners, 3636 Parnell Ave., will serve brats, potato salad and more at its clubhouse during this weekend's Johnny Appleseed Festival.

Choose a Turner burger or Germanfest Brat, and it will be served with corn on the cob, German potato salad and water (or soda) for $8. A $1 off coupon is available with paid parking for Johnny Appleseed Festival.

Items may also be purchased ala carte.

Fort Wayne Turners is a local nonprofit organization, which originally began as The American Turnerbund founded by German immigrants. The Turners encourages people to be mentally and physically active.

Around town

• Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill will open its Jefferson Pointe location this month, according to a social media post. It is in for the former Rosati's Pizza pace, near the AMC movie theater. A request for more information was not returned by deadline for this column.

• The Fall Bier Fest, hosted by 2Toms Brewing Co., will be 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 25. The event will feature select guest brews, live music, a fall market and pumpkins for sale. The brewery at 3676 N. Wells St. will also be showing off its new patio.

• Hop River Brewing Co., 1515 N. Harrison St., will host its Fall Fest on the Patio on Sept. 26. From 2 to 6 p.m., there will be booths with local nonprofits, artisans, farmers and the Fort Wayne Outfitters. Hop River will also be pouring a new beer during the event.

