Ivy Tech plans Pacific Northwest cuisine

The last time I checked flights for Seattle and Bend, Oregon, the cost was about $350 per person.

But for $20, you can experience the cuisine of the Pacific Northwest – and you get to skip the TSA check at the airport.

The dinner featuring the cuisine of that region is a part of Ivy Tech Community College's special cuisine schedule.

During the event series, students take turns preparing and serving world cuisine-themed meals for class credit in a project-based learning experience. The hospitality students rotate through various positions in the kitchen and dining room, providing a full-service restaurant environment.

On Sept. 30, students will prepare a multicourse meal featuring the flavors of the Pacific Northwest. On Oct. 7, the dinner will focus on the food of Japan and Korea.

Each date has three start times: 6, 6:15 and 6:30 p.m.

The cost is $20 a person, and customers pay on-site with cash, check or credit card. Wine is available for $5 a glass or $15 a bottle.

Reservations are required and should be made 24 hours in advance; go to link.ivytech.edu/special.

Dinners are served in the Hospitality Room (Door 24, which is on the back of the building and faces Coliseum Boulevard) on the Coliseum campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.

Help the animals

Are you ready to get wild? On Saturday, Professional Animal Retirement Center Inc. in Albion will host the Lions, Tigers and Beer Fundraiser.

Formerly known as the Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, it is the 14th year for the fundraiser.

Lions, Tigers and Beer features samplings of craft beers, dinner, a silent auction and entertainment. Among the craft beers and ciders that will be available at the event are Kosciusko Kettleheads, LaOtto Brew House, Albion Ale House, Hop Lore and Metazoa Brewing Co.

Proceeds from the event support the center's operations, including educational outreach, animal enrichment and animal care.

Lions, Tigers and Beers – for 21 and older only – starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. For information, go to www.bpsanctuary.org.

Chicken salad time

Chicken Salad Chick, a Southern-inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has its eyes on more expansion in the Midwest – including Fort Wayne.

The Atlanta-based franchise announced it is seeking partners to add 50 locations in the region over the next four years.

In addition to Fort Wayne, Chicken Salad Chick is looking to add restaurants in South Bend and Lafayette to the five it's already opened in Indiana – three in the Indianapolis area and in Evansville and Jeffersonville.

The menu features more than 10 varieties of chicken salad, including the Classic Carrol that is made with shredded chicken, finely minced celery, mayonnaise and the restaurant's secret seasoning. Patrons can opt for a scoop or enjoy it as a sandwich. Make it a trio with a side dish and cup of soup.

A restaurant slated to open next spring in Lee's Summit, Missouri, will kick off the latest Midwest expansion.

Chicken Salad Chick recently opened its 200th store and has plans to have 500 locations operating by the end of 2025.

There is no timeline for when a Fort Wayne restaurant would open.

Around town

• Arena Bar & Grill, 1567 W. Dupont Road, announced on Facebook that it will be closed until further notice because of a staffing shortage.

• Three Rivers Distilling Co. has changed its hours so that it can prepare its patio for igloos. The distillery on Wallace Street will be closed on Tuesdays through October. It will resume Tuesday service Nov. 2.

• Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken is bringing back a fan favorite – Spicy Bourbon Dippers – at 45 locations. Spicy Bourbon Dippers takes Lee's signature menu item of Spicy Jumbo Dippers and tosses them in a spicy bourbon barbecue sauce with a side of ranch for dipping. The menu will be available through Nov. 14. For participating locations, go to LeesFamousRecipe.com.

• Nikita, 4036 Coldwater Road, has been closed for less than a month but already a new restaurant is planned.

