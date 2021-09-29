Specials served on National Coffee Day

It's my day. Well, not really my day, but it is a day made for me.

Today is National Coffee Day. And while almost anything is given its day, I think we can all take a moment to appreciate what coffee brings to your life.

And before the coffee haters come for me – I'm sure you love at least one person who loves coffee and is a nicer person for drinking it.

The National Coffee Association states that nearly 60% of Americans choose coffee each day over other beverages – even tap water. The 2021 National Coffee Data Trends Report also says that most coffee drinks consumed are specialty coffees, such as lattes and espresso drinks.

According to the Specialty Coffee Association of America, the U.S. coffee market is valued at $48 billion.

But you can save a little bit of money on your specialty coffee drink as many cafes are celebrating National Coffee Day.

At Starbucks, bring a clean reusable cup for a free Pike Place roast.

Dunkin Donuts will give its DD Perks members a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase today.

Biggby Coffee visitors get a free 20-ounce hot brewed coffee today.

New pizza place

Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill opened its Jefferson Pointe location this week.

It's the 10th restaurant for the Lima, Ohio-based chain, which is operated by the family-owned Good Food Restaurants.

The restaurant, which is adjacent to the AMC movie theater, has a 350-seat dining room, custom-built hickory furniture, a carryout/pickup area, a full bar and a wood-burning fireplace.

Beer Barrel has an expansive menu, including appetizers, salads, sandwiches, entrées and its signature three styles of made-from-scratch pizza – thin and crispy, deep dish and original. There's also a full bar and 24 beers on draft.

For many years after its founding in 1965, Beer Barrel's one location on Lima's industrial south side was a much-loved gathering place for friends and family.

In 2005, the original location was acquired by longtime restaurateur John Heaphy and his wife, Aimee. The restaurant was temporarily closed for an expansion and renovation. The reopened Beer Barrel featured an expanded menu and updated lodge-style design.

“We are very humbled and excited to introduce Beer Barrel to Fort Wayne,” says Heaphy, president and founder. “Being only an hour away, for years we've had many people ask us to bring Beer Barrel to Fort Wayne.

“When we were approached by Red Development to join their community at Jefferson Pointe, it just seemed like a natural fit.”

Party for Giordano's

Nearly a year after opening its doors, there will be a ribbon-cutting at Giordano's on Thursday.

Famous for its Chicago-style deep dish pizza, Giordano's opened at 10180 Diebold Road in late October. Grand-opening festivities were put on hold due to the pandemic. The celebration will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Fort Wayne location is family-owned and operated, but the leaders are familiar with the brand. Tom Fife, an Indiana native, was the director of franchise operations at Giordano's corporate office for nearly nine years. Russell Bry was Giordano's executive chef beginning in 2012. Both decided to leave the corporate world and become franchisees.

Fife and Bry hope to open two more Giordano's in Fort Wayne. They also anticipate opening two stores in the South Bend area.

The Fort Wayne store represents an investment of about $3.8 million and includes about 60 new jobs. It is the company's fourth location in the Hoosier State; the three others are in the Indianapolis area.

The public is invited to the celebration. After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees will be invited to enjoy complimentary pizza samples, Giordano's famous chop salad and non-alcoholic beverages. A cash bar will also be available.

Freshii closes

After shutting its doors during the pandemic, with the anticipation that it would be just temporary, Freshii is permanently closed.

The Hay family announced on Facebook that it was liquidating restaurant supplies for the fast-casual restaurant at The Harrison.

With its clientele mostly people who worked and lived downtown, the shift to remote work made it difficult for it to operate. Many downtown events that drew diners were canceled in 2020.

The menu, which was based on the use of fresh ingredients, made it a challenge to operate. Product had a limited shelf life and it was too risky to fill coolers for it only to go to waste.

Christina Hay, along with her sons, opened the restaurant in 2016.

Around town

• Willie's Family Restaurant has temporarily stopped service as it moves to its new location on North Anthony Boulevard. The restaurant is set to reopen in the former Chrome Plated Diner next week. The building at St. Joe Center and Maplecrest roads is going to be razed.

• Last week, I mentioned that a new restaurant is slated to open in the former Nikita on Coldwater Road. Haru Sushi Izakaya will offer sushi and happy hour specials. A grand opening date has not been announced.

• Last week, I mentioned that a new restaurant is slated to open in the former Nikita on Coldwater Road. Haru Sushi Izakaya will offer sushi and happy hour specials. A grand opening date has not been announced.