Eddie Merlot's celebrating 20th anniversary

It's been 20 years since Eddie Merlot's opened its doors in Fort Wayne, and the steakhouse is celebrating this week.

Through Saturday, Eddie Merlot's will offer special features and pricing from its original menu.

“We are offering our namesake wine, Nickel & Nickel, at a special price. We're also bringing back our guests' most cherished menu features from 2001,” says Bill Humphries, founder and owner of Eddie Merlot's.

“We're so excited to celebrate this special occasion with our community.”

Guests can enjoy 20% off all appetizers, as well as grilled swordfish. Another feature is the Wine Maker's flank steak and Eddie's famous stuffed shrimp, which will be $20. And don't forget the dessert – guests will receive a complimentary piece of Eddie's renowned carrot cake with the purchase of an entrée.

Eddie Merlot's is in Jefferson Pointe, and it is still locally owned and operated. Since opening in 2001, Eddie Merlot's has expanded to eight states with about a dozen locations.

Go to EddieMerlots.com or call 459-2222 to make a reservation.

Freshii equipment

Christina Hay loved Freshii – she loved the food. She loved the customers who would stop by the restaurant in The Harrison in downtown Fort Wayne.

Closing her restaurant was not what she wanted to do. However, as the days, weeks and months passed, there did not seem to be a clear path toward reopening.

And so she ended her lease and put her kitchen equipment and supplies up for sale. The decision meant a substantial financial loss, as well as the emotional toll.

But closing Freshii was the last resort.

Hay says she explored collaborating with other people and weighed whether pop-ups, ghost kitchens or sharing the space would be feasible.

“That's not something we've completely ruled out,” she says. “... I hate saying anything is definite.”

However, in our phone conversation, Hay shared that people drove from across the region to check out the equipment.

Quality equipment that has been well-maintained is hard to come by. Global supply-chain issues have made it more challenging for restaurants to get equipment, Hay says.

Lead times are long and unexpected delays have made ordering equipment and materials challenging for restaurant owners.

In addition, she says, there was interest in the Harrison space. There is no official news on a new tenant, though.

Hotter curds

Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is bringing the heat to its appetizer offerings with Jalapeño Cheese Curds.

This fan favorite will be available at all locations through the end of the year.

The appetizer is served with house-made ranch or with any signature sauce on the Wings Etc. menu.

Around town

• Tazza Cafe, 5991 Bluffton Road, will host its first pop-up brunch and dinner this Saturday. The menu will be vegan and gluten-sensitive friendly. Brunch will be served 9 a.m. to noon, and dinner will be 4 to 8 p.m. The café in the Waynedale community will also have its regular normal lunch and beverage menu. Dinner reservations are recommended; call 739-7272.

• The holidays are just around the corner. Is your restaurant going to be open for Thanksgiving? Are you planning specials for the winter holidays? Restaurant owners and managers can send hours and specials to kdupps@jg.net.

