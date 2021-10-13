Temple resumes its corned beef fundraiser

After a year with no corned beef, the Congregation Achduth Vesholom will host its 19th fundraiser.

The event will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Temple, 5200 Old Mill Road.

The lunch includes a corned-beef-on-rye sandwich, a pickle, cole slaw, a brownie and a drink. Boxed meals are $15 each when ordered by Oct. 22. After that date and at the door, the price is $18.

Each meal will also include a gift card from Chapman's Brewing Co. Use it to order online at shop.chapmansbrewing.com for $10 off same-day delivery to your home or present at any one of their taproom locations for $10 off your purchase.

There will also be an individual bag of Clandestine Caramel Original Recipe popcorn donated by Popsalot California Popcorn.

In addition to boxed lunches, you can order whole Hebrew National kosher salamis for $12.

While there will not be indoor dining this year, there will be drive-through pickup and delivery. The delivery fee is $15, and orders must include at least 12 lunches and be placed by Oct. 22.

You can order online or download order forms at www.templecav.org. Phone orders can be placed at 744-4245 (credit card only).

Proceeds from this fundraiser help support programs at the Temple.

Sample fall beers

The TinCaps are offering fans the chance to order a unique 12-pack of seasonal beers.

In the spirit of Oktoberfest, fans have until Monday to purchase this beer sampler. The promotion includes fall favorites from craft-beer brands around the region and beyond. Among the beers included in the sampler are Atwater Vanilla Java Porter, Bells Special Double Cream Stout, Hacker Pschorr Oktoberfest and New Holland Dragon's Milk White.

“After losing our season in 2020, we pivoted to selling meal kits and seasonal beverage packages,” TinCaps President Mike Nutter says. “This proved to be so popular, we wanted to let our fans take advantage of it again thanks to our friends at Five Star Distributing. You literally can't get a variety pack like this anywhere else, and you can't beat the convenience.”

In 2020, the TinCaps garnered national attention from the likes of Sports Illustrated for their creative food and beverage pivot. Now, even after having a successful return to the field in 2021, the team is running it back.

One 12-pack is available for $34.95 plus tax. To order, go to tincaps.wufoo.com/forms/tincaps-octoberfest-beer-samplers.

All orders will be placed online and picked up Oct. 22 from Parkview Field's Diamond Lot. Packages include a taste guide, cups and more.

Trubble's brunch

Trubble Brewing is scaring up something special for Halloween.

The 2725 Broadway brewery will host a Halloween-themed brunch on Oct. 30 and 31.

The “boo-tiful spread” will include some Halloween-themed dishes. The Bloody Mary Shakshuka is a spicy tomato and egg casserole with crusty bread. A Count Chocula French toast will be made with a Nutella-filled chocolate Pullman bread. And, of course, you can't have a fall-themed anything without pumpkin; the menu includes pumpkin waffles with whipped cream and praline pecans.

There will also be scary-good cocktails and the brewery's popular Monster Smash Imperial Marshmallow stout.

Costumes are encouraged, and you'll get a free order of pretzel bites when your whole table comes in costume.

Reservations for this event will be taken for parties of six or more. To make a reservation, call 267-6082 during normal business hours. The brewery is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Correction

Because of a reporting error, the date of the pop-up brunch and dinner at Tazza Café was incorrect in last week's column. The event will be 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. The café is at 5991 Bluffton Road.

Around town

Proximo has expanded its hours and is now open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. The restaurant had reduced its hours due to staffing shortages over the summer. A five-day operating schedule allowed employees to have time off.

