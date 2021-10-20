The Dish: Kilwins celebrates its opening in downtown Fort Wayne

Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream shop will celebrate its ribbon-cutting today, and the grand opening celebration will continue throughout the weekend.

Owned by local couple Paul and Renee Marinko, the sweets shop opened last month in the new Bradley Hotel, 626 S. Harrison St.

The ribbon cutting will be at 4 p.m. today on Kilwins front patio, and there will be live music from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Guests who join the My Kilwins Club will be entered into a drawing to win free ice cream for a year.

On Friday, guests can get a free waffle cone upgrade with the purchase of any single or double scoop of ice cream. There will also be giveaways for the kids and the chance to get your photo with Kilwin the chocolate moose.

Saturday's events include a live barbershop quartet from 1 to 3 p.m. A balloon artist from Sweetcakes Entertainment will be on hand from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be live jazz music from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday and a caricature artist from 4 to 7 p.m.

Kilwins, which began in northern Michigan in 1947, is known for its Heritage chocolates, truffles, Mackinac Island Fudge and its super-premium ice cream.

Ivy Tech winners

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne recently hosted its 24th annual European Competition. Hospitality administration students in culinary arts or baking and pastry arts spent the day competing for a chance to win a scholarship that would fund a trip to study culinary arts in Italy and France this spring.

Eight students won: culinary – Douglas Ray, Jhenna Adams, Jessica Updike, and baking – Paula Ocampo, Cora Kellogg, Mason Myers, Fabi Maners and Ingrid Matchett.

Culinary students prepared a meal with an appetizer; an entrée with a protein, vegetable and starch; and a dessert. Baking students prepared items including plated chocolate and fruit desserts, yeast bread and rolls, and a decorated cake.

Judges based their scores on American Culinary Federation criteria, and in order to be considered for the European trip, students had to place at bronze standard or higher.

Students will create the menu for this year's A Reason to Taste, the college's largest annual fundraiser. Money raised at A Reason to Taste funds scholarships for the winning students' European trips.

Sushi place opens

Haru Sushi & Izakya has opened on Coldwater Road, just across from Glenbrook Square.

The menu features a large selection of sushi, appetizers, bento boxes and noodle entrées. Specialty rolls include the tiger roll with crab meat, cucumber, avocado, salmon, eel, green onion and masago. The Hikari roll includes spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, spicy avocado and shrimp.

The location had been home to Nikita, which closed this summer, and much of the décor is the same.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Oyster Bar lunch

Steve Gard doesn't think he can pick a favorite. But if he had to, it would be the oysters – only fitting as the owner of the Oyster Bar.

However, the lunch menu at the restaurant on South Calhoun Street is getting some additions. Gard says they are working on lunch specials and making small changes.

In addition, the Oyster Bar will be expanding its hours to open for lunch on Mondays beginning Nov. 1.

The restaurant has been open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Friday and just dinner on Monday. However, the kitchen is now fully staffed and Oyster Bar could reopen for lunch on Monday.

Beginning Nov. 1, lunch hours will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Dinner hours will be 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

