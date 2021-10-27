Vegan Week showcases wide array of meals

Don't worry, Bugs Bunny. The vegans aren't coming for you.

Fort Wayne Vegan Restaurant Week is back for its third year beginning Monday. The event will go through Nov. 7.

While people might think that eating vegan is the equivalent of eating rabbit food, Heather Dahman hopes the event will prove otherwise.

“I want to show people that there's so much more to eat than salad,” organizer Dahman says. “I started Fort Wayne Vegan Restaurant Week to make it fun and easy to explore the delicious plant-based options our city has to offer.”

More than a dozen restaurants will participate in the event. Unlike traditional restaurant weeks, which often offer a prix fixe menu, restaurants will offer a special vegan menu. Dishes will include pizza, French toast, ice cream and even meatloaf.

Participating restaurants include Three Rivers Co-op, Savery Vegan Grill, Three Fires, Pembroke Bakery & Cafe, Roko's Kitchen, West Central Microcreamery and Umi.

“We have a lot of vegan customers so it feels great to give them a few new options when they dine at Trubble,” says Keli Hankee, owner of Trubble Brewing. “Plus, we love getting creative and showing people that this lifestyle is about more than steamed veggies; there are a lot of yummy things you can eat.”

For a list of participating restaurants and menus, go to Fortwaynevegan.com or follow Fort Wayne Vegan Restaurant Week on Facebook.

Bistro Nota reopens

Bistro Nota opened in August 2019, with the goal of bringing approachable French cuisine to downtown Fort Wayne.

And while there are a lot of unknowns in opening a restaurant, Cam Kaminski and Jake Koczergo could not have anticipated what would happen nearly six months after they opened. A pandemic would change how they did business and turn their plans upside down.

While they were able to pivot, operating the Bistro Bus and bringing their chef-driven yet approachable menu to the streets, their restaurant was closed.

However, after much anticipation, Bistro Nota has reopened.

“With the challenges of the restaurant world, we've changed our service to embrace a true bistro,” Kaminski says.

What is a bistro? According to Kaminski, it's a small establishment that serves simple meals in a modest setting at a moderate price point. Bistros, more often than not, are defined by the cuisine.

The restaurant has an open kitchen, and diners can watch their meal being prepared. The new menu includes appetizers, such as charred Brussels sprouts with mornay sauce; entrees such as house pork chop and braised short ribs; and a bistro blondie dessert.

Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. There are also plans to offer Saturday brunch in the near future.

For reservations, go to Bistronota.com/reservations.

Prices on the rise

There are two things that every small-business owner can control, according to Zach Hamman, who owns Vinatelli's Italian Café in Markle. The owner can control labor and food costs.

But it can be a delicate dance, trying to order the right amount of ingredients and having enough staff to serve the customers.

“We don't have control over whether it's busy or not, and we don't have control over how much our stuff we buy costs,” Hamman says, adding that they can go off of averages.

Hamman recently announced on Vinatelli's social media platforms that prices would be going up.

And he's not the only restaurant that has made the decision. Data shows that restaurant prices have had their biggest increase in 40 years. Behind the rising prices are higher wages for workers and skyrocketing food prices.

Other factors include a truck driver shortage which means the cost of shipping the ingredients has also risen. Labor shortages at food producers have also made ingredients more scarce, contributing to food price increases.

Other restaurants commented on Hamman's post that they are facing similar food cost increases and are feeling the pinch.

At Vinatelli's, Hamman's food costs have risen significantly. For example, a 30-pound case of wings used to cost $140. Now, it's $201. The increase amounts to an additional $3,000 a year on the product.

“We order on average about 150 pounds of cheese per week. A price increase of a single dollar per pound equates to roughly $8,000 a year.”

To put it simply, Hamman says, if the cost of goods goes up, restaurant pricing must go up, or the restaurant won't be around very long.

“It is my humble opinion that we should do everything we can to stay open, even if that means raising pricing on customers,” Hamman says. “... I think it would be a disservice to the community to just close up when things get a little tough. I have 13 or 14 employees that would be out of work if I did that. “

“We have a good product that people enjoy, and I don't want that to just disappear. Not without a fight anyways.”

Rusty's on TV

Rusty's Ice Cream, an ice cream spot at 9171 Lima Road dedicated to the '80s, will make its appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Friday. A social media posting by Rusty's says the owners made a trip to New York City last week to tape the segment. The show airs at 2 p.m. on NBC.

Holiday happenings

