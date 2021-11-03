The Dish: Restaurants offer Thanksgiving specials

Halloween is in the rearview mirror. The leaves have turned. I scraped frost off the windshield two mornings this week.

'Tis the season, I guess ... the season to get your ducks in a row for the holiday. By holiday, I mean Thanksgiving!

If you plan to enjoy a meal at home this Nov. 25, local restaurants and eateries are offering specials so you can spend less time cooking and more time savoring the holiday.

• Junk Ditch Brewing Co. is accepting orders through Nov. 21 for its Thanksgiving to-go menu. You can choose a whole meal or order from the a la carte menu.

The Thanksgiving dinner includes turkey from Gunthorp Farms, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, root vegetables, dinner rolls, chocolate pie and apple pie. Choose from a meal for four people or eight people.

Pick-up will be between noon and 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at Junk Ditch Brewing Co., 1825 W. Main St. For order information, go to the Junk Ditch Facebook page.

• Brooks BBQ & Chicken is offering smoked turkeys and more for the Thanksgiving holiday. The menu also includes ribs, rib tips and turkey tips. Side dishes such as yams, macaroni and cheese, greens and green beans are available in half pan and full pan sizes. Banana pudding and peach cobbler will also be available.

A 25% deposit is due at the time of ordering; call 999-2281.

• Sweets So Geek, 6722 E. State Blvd., is making something special for Thanksgiving – a triple-layer pie-caken, which will weigh in at more than 20 pounds. The holiday dessert menu also features more than 20 pie varieties, cheesecake, cookies, cakes, pie-cakens and hot cocoa bombs.

The Sweets So Geek team, led by owner Chad Seewald, suggests ordering as early as possible. Pre-orders allow the bakery to plan ahead, which is vital given current supply shortages.

Stop by the bakery or go to Sweetssogeek.com to order.

• Just Cream Ice Cream Boutique, 338 E. Dupont Road, is accepting pre-orders for Thanksgiving pies. The menu includes unique pies such as Fruity Pebble and Milk and Cookies, along with traditional favorites such as caramel apple.

Whole pies cost $30, and there are mini pies for $7. Pies will be available for pickup on Nov. 23, 24, 26 and 27. To order, go to icecreamboutiquefw.square.site.

• Proper Pastry in Roanoke is accepting pre-orders for Planning for Thanksgiving. This year, the bakery will offer pies and quiche in addition to its regular menu. Pie flavors include pumpkin, apple, cherry, pecan, sugar cream, chocolate mousse and lemon meringue. Quiche flavors are cheddar; cheddar with prosciutto; spinach and red pepper with feta; and mushroom with brie.

For information and to order, go to ProperPastry.com.

Lola's set to open

After much anticipation, Lola's Café will open this week in the Waynedale community.

Serving Latin fusion fare, the restaurant will offer a special menu when it opens Sunday. Dishes include chicken tamales, pork tamales, pupusas, carne asada tacos and wings.

Through Nov. 14, guests can choose an entrée and a drink for $9.99.

Lola's Café will also feature breakfast dishes, a variety of homemade salsas and empanadas.

The restaurant is located at 2801 Lower Huntington Road, in the former Pepper & Spice Jamaican restaurant.

Drink and a haircut

Coffee, cocktails and a haircut?

Construction has begun downtown for a new café-barbershop. Penny Drip is expected to open at 815 Lafayette St. early next year.

The concept is that you can stop by the café for coffee and a breakfast sandwich in the morning. In the afternoon, stop by for a salad and a pint of beer. There will also be other food items on the menu, as the space will have a small kitchen.

Owners expect the hours to be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. More information will be released soon.

Pop-up bar returns

Are you ready for a bit of holiday spirit? And by spirit, I'm talking multiple spirits in the form of festive cocktails.

The popular pop-up bar Miracle on Jefferson will open for the holiday season Nov. 24 at Copper Spoon.

The bar will feature a festive-theme cocktail menu with décor to match. Drinks will include fan favorites Christmapolitan, Snowball Old-Fashioned and Jingle Balls Nog. There will also be new additions to the cocktail menu, including Elfing Around.

The event is not just about good drinks but doing some good. Ten percent of proceeds from the sale of Santa Pants, Christmas Carol Barrel and Santa Heads signature glassware will benefit the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign, which aids relief efforts of independent restaurants.

Copper Spoon is at 301 W. Jefferson Blvd., in The Harrison building next to Parkview Field. Hours for Miracle on Jefferson will be 4 p.m. to close Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. The pop-up bar will close for the season on Dec. 25.

