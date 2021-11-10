The Dish: Bravas going big in return to Fairfield Ave.

Bo Gonzalez has said it before and he's saying it again. He's the most excited about Bravas he's ever been.

Starting with a food cart more than 10 years ago, Gonzalez and the Bravas team are months away from opening a new brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Just a couple doors down from the original Bravas restaurant on Fairfield Avenue, the new restaurant will have nearly 30 seats, a bar area and a 600-square-foot patio. The patio will be able to be enclosed in the cooler months as well. The space also includes more kitchen and prep space, something the Bravas team has not had yet.

There will also be beer on draft and a milkshake station, Gonzalez shared in an interview.

“With the new space, we will be able to execute fun events that we haven't been able to do,” he says.

The plans for the restaurant have been in the works for almost a year. However, they have evolved in response to the pandemic. Ideas included mimicking the original restaurant as well as a commissary-style operation. However, they decided to pull the permits and build out the restaurant, as that was the long-term goal.

Gonzalez closed Bravas on his own terms in summer 2020. He announced plans to relaunch the food truck and open a restaurant this past spring. Since then, the Bravas truck has been a regular fixture at food truck rallies and outside the future restaurant.

“At the end of the day, we enjoyed being who we are as a company,” Gonzalez says.

But as the cooler months approach and the food truck season slows, Bravas is definitely pivoting.

A new propane system and relationship with Dot + Line brewery will allow the Bravas truck to continue operating. Gonzalez also plans to schedule Bravas take-out days and book catering events to help keep the business going until the restaurant opens.

Vegan eatery opens in Angola

As vegans, Craig and Kristi Collins saw a need for more plant-based food options in the Angola area.

So, this spring, they began selling baked goods at the Steuben County Farmers Market. And after receiving “overwhelming support from our community,” they made the decision to open a restaurant.

The Rooted Vegan opened at the end of October in downtown Angola, serving a wide variety of vegan baked and savory foods.

“Our menu changes often,” the Collinses shared in an email interview. “The struggle that a lot of industries have in this day with shortages of manpower and materials has not skipped the food industry. We struggle at times finding ingredients so we've decided for now to keep our menu open.”

Dishes include egg-less salad sandwiches, street pasta, maple pecan doughnuts and coffee cake. There are also beverages and other sweet treats.

Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Specials offered for Veterans Day

Local and national restaurants are showing their appreciation for veterans and military personnel with Veterans Day specials.

Veterans Day is Thursday.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Texas Roadhouse will distribute meal vouchers that can be used through May 30. Vouchers can be redeemed for one of 10 entrees, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee. Proof of service required to receive a voucher. The local restaurant is at 710 W. Washington Center Road.

Bob Evans restaurants will offer a free meal to veterans and active duty military. Guests will have seven breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes to choose from. The offer is valid for guests dining in, and they must provide proof of service.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Granite City, 3809 Coldwater Road, will give veterans and active duty military members a free lunch. The restaurant will have a special Veterans Day menu.

Zinnia's taking holiday orders

Zinnia's Bakehouse, 236 E. Wayne St., has released its Thanksgiving menu and is taking preorders for holiday treats.

The menu will include 10-inch pies, costing between $25 and $30; sweet breads, $4.25 to $6; bread loaf, $4 to $6; and cookies, $1 to $1.50 each. Vegan options will be available.

Pie flavors include cherry, Dutch apple, pumpkin, pecan and peanut butter. Other options include cinnamon rolls, pumpkin rolls, pumpkin cheesecake and challah bread.

For a full menu or to order, go to www.zinniasbakehouse.net. You can place your orders by calling 483-4765. Pickup dates for Thanksgiving are Nov. 18, 19, 23 and 24. Pre-orders can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

